You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kickoff time announced for Gamecocks' final regular-season contest

  • Updated
USCF_v_Kentucky_9-28-19_0659.jpg

South Carolina broke a five-game losing streak to Kentucky last season. Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard

 Artie Walker Jr.

COLUMBIA — The kickoff time for South Carolina's regular-season finale has been set. 

The Gamecocks play Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised by SEC Network. 

USC will end the season with six straight night games. 

USC (2-7) broke a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats last season. The Gamecocks lead the series 18-12-1 but have lost four of the last five in Lexington. 

The Gamecocks have lost five straight after upsetting Auburn and were hammered by No. 9 Georgia on Saturday, 45-16. The Wildcats (3-6) have lost five of six after upsetting Tennessee, including a 34-10 defeat at No. 6 Florida on Saturday. 

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News