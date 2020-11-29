Kickoff time announced for Gamecocks' final regular-season contest

COLUMBIA — The kickoff time for South Carolina's regular-season finale has been set.
The Gamecocks play Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
USC will end the season with six straight night games.
USC (2-7) broke a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats last season. The Gamecocks lead the series 18-12-1 but have lost four of the last five in Lexington.
The Gamecocks have lost five straight after upsetting Auburn and were hammered by No. 9 Georgia on Saturday, 45-16. The Wildcats (3-6) have lost five of six after upsetting Tennessee, including a 34-10 defeat at No. 6 Florida on Saturday.