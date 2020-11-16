You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kickoff set for Gamecocks' clash with Georgia

  • Updated
USCF_v_GA_10-12-19_0158.jpg

South Carolina's Ryan Hilinski watched from the sideline after a knee injury last year as the Gamecocks shocked the planet with an upset win over No. 3 Georgia. Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard

 Artie Walker Jr.

COLUMBIA — South Carolina knows its next kickoff time. 

The Gamecocks will kick off against No. 13 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, the SEC announced on Monday. The game will be televised by SEC Network. 

Interim USC coach Mike Bobo, elevated when Will Muschamp was fired on Sunday, will now be a head coach against his alma mater and the school where he spent 16 years as an assistant coach. The Gamecocks are seeking a second straight win over Georgia after last year's stunning 20-17 double-overtime upset. 

USC has played Georgia more times than anyone except Clemson in its history. The Bulldogs lead the series 51-19-2 and had won four straight before last year. 

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News