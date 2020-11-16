Kickoff set for Gamecocks' clash with Georgia

COLUMBIA — South Carolina knows its next kickoff time.
The Gamecocks will kick off against No. 13 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, the SEC announced on Monday. The game will be televised by SEC Network.
Interim USC coach Mike Bobo, elevated when Will Muschamp was fired on Sunday, will now be a head coach against his alma mater and the school where he spent 16 years as an assistant coach. The Gamecocks are seeking a second straight win over Georgia after last year's stunning 20-17 double-overtime upset.
USC has played Georgia more times than anyone except Clemson in its history. The Bulldogs lead the series 51-19-2 and had won four straight before last year.