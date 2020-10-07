Kevin Harris emerges as Gamecocks' featured running back

COLUMBIA — There is still no “No. 1 running back.” South Carolina has three capable running backs and plans to give all of them a shot on Saturday at Vanderbilt.

But Kevin Harris has done nothing to lose consideration.

He became the first Gamecock in five games to post a 100-yard rushing effort when he logged an even 100 in last week’s loss at Florida. He’s fifth in the SEC in rushing and has scored three touchdowns in two games (one receiving).

Most importantly, he’s doing what No. 1 backs need to do. He isn’t losing yards.

A zero in an offensive stat column never looked so good. That’s what appears under “Loss” in Harris’ career chart for rushing yards.

“Kevin, there’s not a lot of softness to him,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “He runs through contact. You’re not going to butt him down, you’re not going to arm-tackle this guy.”

That was evident against the Gators. He left Florida defenders clutching fistfuls of air as he spun and darted through their shattered back seven.

It was Harris’ second career 100-yard game but first against an SEC opponent. He burst onto USC’s radar last year when he ran through Charleston Southern for 147 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. That alone put him alongside Marcus Lattimore as a freshman to thrice find the end zone.

But a groin injury sidelined him out for five games. He returned and played, earning points for his toughness and diligence to rehab, but his contributions were meager in what became a lost 4-8 season.

Harris never says much and surely wasn’t going to speak in the spring and summer about his expected role in 2020. Everyone around the program figured he’d be a good backup option for MarShawn Lloyd, a dynamic recruit talked about in hushed tones as the next Lattimore.

Lloyd was lost for the season on the second day of camp. Harris and the rest of the backs felt bad but as much as losing their teammate stung, none ignored the wide-open door in front of each of them.

Now folks are wondering who will back up Harris.

“Seeing what he’s doing, the Florida game I came up to him and I was like, ‘Bro, you were runnin’ that thing today,’” said Deshaun Fenwick, who also shined at Florida with 56 all-purpose yards behind Harris.

Heading to Nashville this weekend attempting to cash in USC’s best chance for a win this season, Harris could prominently figure in the Gamecocks’ offense. Hurricane Delta is expected to drop rain all over the Southeast.

Keeping hold of a wet ball will be Harris’ responsibility. Trying to bring down Harris is Vanderbilt’s, something that Florida couldn’t do.

“He does a great job of running behind his pads, low center of gravity,” USC defensive tackle Keir Thomas said. “Going against him in practice, it’s tough. You’re going to feel him every time you go against him.”

One of his backups, Zacch Pickens, joshed his teammate, perhaps as a way to keep him hungry.

“It ain’t that tough to tackle Kevin. He’s a big body but we can still tackle him,” Pickens said. “You can tell him I said that.”

Harris has already heard. The gasps and curses of the Gators as they failed to tackle him last week spoke louder than any encouragement from his own team.