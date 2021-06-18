Justin Smoak's 'love of family' brings his Japan baseball season to early end

Former South Carolina baseball star Justin Smoak has cut short his season in Japan.

The reason? To return home to his family.

"His love of family outweighed everything else," an official with the Yomiuri Giants told the Japan Times.

Smoak, 34, surprised his two young children in a homecoming video posted on social media by his wife, Kristin.

"So Justin made a terribly tough decision," Kristin posted on Twitter on June 18. "It started to become obvious that we were not going to be able to get to Japan any time soon — if ever. So with support and understanding from the team (who were nothing but amazing to our family) he decided to come home. This is why."

After an 11-year career in Major League Baseball, the Goose Creek native and Stratford High School graduate signed a $6 million deal to play two seasons in Japan. In 34 games, he batted .272 with seven home runs and 14 RBI.

But as the season wore on, efforts to move Smoak's family to Japan did not pay off.

"With the coronavirus situation it is pretty difficult," the Giants official told the Japan Times.

In a statement released by the Giants, Smoak apologized to his teammates.

"It was hard for me to have my family unable to come to Japan due to the new coronavirus, so I decided to return to the United States and spend time with my family," he said. "I'm sorry to my teammates and fans who are playing hard ... I am grateful to the team, including the director, for their kindness."

Giants fans seemed to understand in reactions posted to Kristin Smoak's video.

"Thank you for Justin Smoak's excitement ... Please come to Japan with your family this time. We are always waiting for you," one fan posted.