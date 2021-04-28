Justin Smoak's first dinger in Japan: 'An oversized homer to the light!'

Justin Smoak hit 196 home runs during his 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, including 38 dingers during his best season as a Toronto Blue Jay in 2017.

But it's a good bet that none of them were described in quite the same way as the former South Carolina Gamecock's first home run in Japan.

"An oversized home run to the light!" was the translated version of one Tweet from Japan after Smoak, from Stratford High School in Goose Creek, hit his first homer for Tokyo’s Yomiuri Giants on April 28.

Smoak, 34, signed a deal believed to be worth more than $6 million with the Giants during the offseason after an MLB career that saw him play for Texas, Seattle, Toronto, Milwaukee and San Francisco.

Smoak's wife, Kristin, posted on Twitter that Giants players receive a stuffed mascot (Giabbit) for each home run they hit, and that daughter Sutton was very excited.

"When Sutton woke up I showed her Daddy’s first home run ... her first question, “so does that mean we get a Giabbit now?” Kristin posted. "The players get a stuffed mascot for every home run they hit and when she found that out I’m pretty sure Justin has never felt more pressure!"

Just woke up to see Justin hit his first home run in 🇯🇵!!! Yes!!! 💣 https://t.co/uH2z1wyHjX — Kristin Smoak (@KristinSmoak) April 28, 2021

Smoak was not interested in playing in Japan when the subject was first broached, he told The Post and Courier in January.

“About a week after the season ended, my agent mentioned that it could be an opportunity,” Smoak said. “My first thought was, ‘There’s no way that I’ll ever even think about that.’ We got further along and it kind of got to the point where there were teams interested here but it definitely wasn’t going to be a good free-agent market.

“This came about two to three weeks ago, and I had to sit down and start thinking seriously about some things. And here we are.”

One Japanese-language news outlet greeted Smoak's home run with this translated headline: "Giant Smoke is the first oversized visit to Japan!"

Giants manager Tatsunori Hara told reporters in a translated quote, "(Smoke) is very responsive. There are some good ones out there. Overall, I can't take my breath away from the batting line. I feel a connection."

In his first two games in Tokyo, Smoak is 5 of 8 (.625) with a double and one oversized homer to the light.