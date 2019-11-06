COLUMBIA — They missed him, and it showed.
He missed playing, and it really showed.
Justin Minaya returned to the court Wednesday and posted his first career double-double to lead South Carolina to a 77-55 season-opening win over North Alabama. With Minaya knocked out after five games last year due to a knee injury, the Gamecocks struggled to a 16-16 record.
With him back, majestically soaring with the smooth athleticism he displayed as a freshman in 2017-18, USC’s only 1-0 but it’s easy to see why there’s so much excitement around coach Frank Martin’s eighth team.
Minaya finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, sparking a second-half run that put the stubborn Lions (0-1) to sleep. Helped by constant whistles, sloppy USC play and sparse rebounding, UNA was only down four points with 15:36 to go.
Minaya laid in a ball, recovered a missed Lions jumper and then followed his pass downcourt. As Trae Hannibal launched a corner 3 that rimmed out, Minaya floated to the carom and sweetly kissed it off the glass.
It was his final board and bucket. It was enough, as it sparked a 21-7 run to put the game away.
