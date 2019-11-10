COLUMBIA – “Revenge” is a tired cliché. Yes, the Wyoming loss more than any other dragged South Carolina’s 2018-19 season into the abyss, but it’s not like winning Sunday would have reversed that.
The Gamecocks played like it would have.
Displaying its superior defense, depth and firepower, USC (2-0) let Colonial Life Arena breathe easy with a 66-32 lassoing of the Cowboys. Star A.J. Lawson, challenged by coach Frank Martin to be more locked in, began the spurt with eight points in his first eight minutes and his teammates followed, launching 3-pointers like they had get-out-of-practice-free tickets attached to them.
USC held Wyoming to eight rebounds in the first half and never let up.
A complete story will be posted shortly.