SWANSEA — There were reasons to go. Specifically, there were over 300,000 real good reasons, all of them green.
But it just didn’t feel right. Nothing against the Cincinnati Reds, who thought enough of Josiah Sightler that they drafted him in the 12th round and offered way above what they could have to sign him, but Sightler had his eye on a deeper shade of red.
“From the get-go, I was kind of set on going to school,” said Sightler, who officially turned down pro baseball on July 4, two days before the deadline. “I took some time, got to weigh out my options and decide what was best for me. College was the best decision for me.”
So it was that South Carolina went into Friday’s draft deadline relaxed and comfortable. It wasn’t great to lose as much as the Gamecocks lost, but at least they weren’t chewing their fingernails for Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline waiting on the last of the draft class to say yes or no.
Sightler’s decision was the final. USC lost three signees (all drafted by the 11th round), five underclassmen and three seniors to the draft, and with graduation and transfers figured in, the Gamecocks will only return one of their everyday lineup from the 2018 postseason (outfielder Jacob Olson).
But it’s not like it was unexpected. Sightler joined signees Andrew Eyster, Brady Allen and Wes Clarke as draftees who turned down the pros to come to USC, and holdover pitchers Ridge Chapman and Graham Lawson also turned down a draft spot to return for their senior years.
A pitcher, first baseman and outfielder at Swansea High, Sightler batted over .400 this season with seven home runs, even with being intentionally walked over a third of the year. He didn’t pitch as a senior after having labrum surgery in October, but he’ll be ready to go by fall practice.
He said that USC likes him a lot more as a fielder and hitter than a pitcher, but he’ll get a chance to show what he can do from the mound. He plans to enroll in August.
“I’ve got about six weeks left,” Sightler said. “I’m going to take it easy on my shoulder, work out with my trainer so I can make sure when I step on campus, I’m in the best shape I need to be in.”