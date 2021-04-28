COLUMBIA — His isn’t a typical story because he didn’t have a typical career. If he had mimicked Stephon Gilmore or Jadeveon Clowney, playing wonderfully while biding his time in college until he could leave as a junior for the NFL, it would have been typical.

Jaycee Horn wasn’t that player, but not because he didn’t try. His three-year career at South Carolina was strong, it just didn’t have the highlights of other NFL-bound players before him.

Until the one game he needed to have finally arrived last season.

“I kind of felt it all throughout the week, I was going to have a couple of good opportunities to make plays because Auburn likes to get the ball to their best receiver, (Seth Williams),” Horn said. “When (former USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson) gave me the task of following him, I kind of felt I had opportunities to make plays on the ball.”

The Gamecocks’ 30-22 win over No. 15 Auburn last season was plenty memorable already, as it was USC’s first win over the Tigers since joining the SEC in 1992. It was huge for Horn, known as a player with a lot of upside, but one who most likely wouldn’t stand out.

That was always the rub in discussing Horn. He had the size, speed, length and intelligence to be a shutdown cornerback in the SEC. Nobody disagreed.

But where were the numbers? Specifically, why was there a big fat doughnut under “career interceptions?”

“It’s like secret heroes,” said the Gamecocks’ other starting corner, Israel Mukuamu. “He might not get as much picks, but he’s not getting the ball completed, either.”

Robinson and then head coach Will Muschamp each pointed out the same. Don’t get lack of production confused with lack of opportunity. It’s awfully hard to intercept a pass when the ball isn't thrown your way.

“If there’s a better corner out there, I want to see him,” Muschamp said last year. “The guy’s always had great ball skills, he hasn’t been targeted that much. We always knew he could.”

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix wanted to find Williams, his top target. Horn was on him, but that didn’t deter Nix.

Until Horn nabbed his first career interception. And tipped another one that landed in the hands of USC’s Jaylin Dickerson. And then stepped in front of an errant throw to Williams and nearly took it to the end zone, until a diving Nix managed to knock him out of bounds.

“I think Jaycee’s making him a little money today, too, covering this dude Williams,” remarked USC radio color analyst Tommy Suggs.

Horn had three tackles and four pass breakups that day along with the two picks. He was named college football's national defensive player of the week, and if there was any doubt he’d test the NFL waters after his junior season, that game removed them.

Following a time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Gamecocks’ Pro Day, Horn shot into first-round projections for the NFL draft that begins April 29. Some analysts rate him the best corner available, even over Alabama’s Patrick Surtain. Horn, in a video interview with the Dallas Cowboys, made that claim himself.

“I learned a lot from watching his film. But I think what separates us, ultimately, is just the way that we compete, the way I compete, the way he plays,” Horn said. “I feel like it’s a night and day difference when you turn on the tape.”

It was also pointed out that in the 225-pound bench press at Pro Day, Horn lifted the bar 19 times, one more than Surtain did on his Pro Day.

Horn’s decision to vacate the season with three games to go after Muschamp was fired (and Robinson was fired after the season) didn’t go over well with many USC fans, but Horn has no regrets. The time since has been spent training in California, then going back and forth between his Atlanta home and Columbia.

“It’s been a long process, so now I’m just waiting. It’s a little nerve-wracking but I’m praying I hopefully won’t have to wait too long,” Horn said this week. “I knew to really get noticed, I had to make plays on the ball, so I couldn’t be upset about not being targeted that much. It ended up working out for me.”

If it happens, Horn will become the 14th first-rounder in USC history and the third in four years, following Hayden Hurst (2018) and Javon Kinlaw (2020). The son of New Orleans Saints great Joe Horn, Jaycee was introduced early to the NFL, thanks to his dad.

On the day Horn signed with USC, his father told him a secret: As a do-it-all star in Fayetteville, N.C., Joe Horn was heavily recruited by the Gamecocks and it’s where he wanted to go, but poor grades forced him to find another path.

His son made up for it, having a solid college career and now ready for the NFL.

Other NFL hopefuls

USC’s other four NFL Combine invitees — Mukuamu, Ernest Jones, Sadarius Hutcherson and Shi Smith — are hoping to hear their names called before the three-day draft ends May 1.