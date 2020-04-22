Javon Kinlaw: Real-life rags to riches tale for NFL-bound Gamecock from Goose Creek

COLUMBIA — Javon Kinlaw’s hardscrabble upbringing on the streets of Washington, D.C., and the bouts of homelessness and hungry nights have made him a darling to the NFL media.

His story will be mentioned again Thursday night when the South Carolina defensive tackle hears his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft. The stories are captivating, especially as Kinlaw completes his journey from a latchkey kid hustling candy bars for pocket change to a 22-year-old who will make upwards of $5 million just for signing a contract.

What happened in those years after Kinlaw arrived in Goose Creek, looking for a fresh start? What went into the days of wondering what he could be, with Kinlaw the only one skeptical that it could turn out like this?

Wild-child tendencies to puppy-dog eyes, pizza parties to a pet python, all of it is woven into the tale of Javon Kinlaw.

Motivation was missing

Chuck Reedy saw the flashes, those moments when Kinlaw, at 6-6, 300 pounds, showed how great he could be on the football field.

“We were playing Ashley Ridge early in his sophomore year,” said Reedy, who coached Kinlaw at Goose Creek High School. “He was playing our left defensive end, the play went to the other side, he took off and made a tackle on the other sideline, way down the field.

“You were like, ‘holy crap.’”

Reedy built a state championship team at Goose Creek and had future college stars on both sides of the ball. He thought Kinlaw could be another if he would just take it seriously.

“He was in my office – not because he was in trouble, but me trying to motivate him – I’d say on average once a week,” Reedy said. “I told him he had to get serious about his schoolwork. He wasn’t a motivated football player, either. He got by because of his size and his athleticism.”

Kinlaw never volunteered anything about his past or his home life, but players talk and coaches hear. He was never a “bad” kid; Kinlaw just didn’t have any discipline.

There were steady complaints about him sassing teachers. He loafed on the field. The equipment manager entered Reedy’s office one day steaming because Kinlaw had just used a rather colorful adjective when telling him to buzz off.

“I told him I would talk to him, but we’re not going to overreact,” Reedy said. “Knowing where he came from, and even when he was with us, he didn’t have a great home life. We knew we had to be extra patient.”

Laying a foundation for success

He would never tell Kinlaw he was going to buy him a meal. Joe Bowers, Goose Creek’s defensive line coach, would offer a ride and since he was stopping to get something to eat, well, might as well get something for Kinlaw, too.

“We would have to do that with a lot of kids we had at Goose Creek,” said Bowers, now an assistant coach at Hanahan. “You could tell when things were going in a bad direction, but he never wanted anybody to feel sorry for him. He would never tell you anything.”

Bowers understood Kinlaw wasn’t the average player and his situation wasn't typical.

“We can ask kids to study English and algebra, and to know what they’re supposed to be doing on this play, but when they don’t know where they’re going to be sleeping or where the next meal is going to come from, that’s way more important than some play we could draw up on a chalkboard,” he said.

Goose Creek was traveling to Ohio to play a game in 2014 and had an early wake-up call. To prepare, Bowers invited all members of the defensive line to his house for a pizza party/sleepover, where they could watch an ESPN broadcast of two other South Carolina teams, Byrnes and Northwestern, play before they left.

Kinlaw was just one of the guys that night, relaxing, joking, scarfing slices and woofing over a particularly good play. Memories of that night played into how he was coached the rest of his high school career.

“We had a lot of great moments when he could be that kind of jovial high school kid, when he could be that big silly kid with all his friends and teammates,” Bowers said. “He had it in his mind and it really didn’t change until he went to (Jones College), that he was going to be very happy working construction or driving a truck.

“In his mind, he never grasped that the stuff we were trying to get him to do, we were laying out a foundation to go play college ball, to play in the NFL. We wanted him to have things way better than he realized.”

‘Never saw anybody that big’

Tim Davis can’t forget the first time he saw Kinlaw. The man cut a distinct impression with his height and girth, and the camouflage tank top and black cargo shorts made him the proverbial baddest dude on the block.

“He stood there in line for breakfast, and I thought, ‘I never saw anybody that big,’ said Davis, a high school teammate and soon-to-be graduate of Charleston Southern, where he was a triple-jumper and long-jumper for the track and field team. “One thing is people probably look at him as kind of scary, but myself, I’m a joker, I like to laugh and play tricks on people. We’re really the same guy.”

It took mere days for Davis and Kinlaw to become inseparable, and pretty soon Davis’ mom, Monica, had another rowdy boy to look after.

Davis and Kinlaw played football and basketball together and Davis began to learn just what Kinlaw had been through, and what he was still going through. But he didn’t pry and Kinlaw didn’t gush.

“Moments that click, you don’t have to know people that well and it just works,” Davis said.

Kinlaw was at the house six days a week, Davis also looking out for him at school. Again, Kinlaw wasn’t a problem student, he just wasn’t used to the structure.

“Honestly, that whole idea of him being a bad guy, him being hard-headed, people never took the time to understand him. The ones that did got along with him so well,” Davis said. “They were still trying to do one way instead of giving him his own separate way.”

‘Just like he was our own’

Kinlaw had a pet python. Its name was Slick.

“When he went to go train for the NFL, I went to the house and fed it,” Davis said. “It took at least four hours every time.”

Slick’s gone now, but Davis’ father, Calvin Davis, remembers Kinlaw’s love for animals. He was always the guy picking up a stray dog and giving him a home for a few days.

“He’s a big kid in a grown man’s body,” Calvin said.

As the girls basketball coach at Summerville High and with his own children playing high school sports, Calvin was used to the lifestyle. Teammates become extended family.

With Kinlaw, it was accelerated.

“He didn’t talk much about his past, we just knew it was there and we didn’t want to bring up negativity,” Calvin said. “We took care of him just like he was our own. He calls my wife Mom, pretty much.”

Calvin schooled Kinlaw in his studies, football, basketball … and wrestling, when Kinlaw and Tim thought they could show the old man a thing or two. “My dad’s a big guy,” Tim laughed. “He’d twist Javon into a clench, he’d look at me, saying, ‘Dawg, there’s a lot going on right now.’”

Calvin eventually saw improvement in Kinlaw’s aptitude and attitude.

“The only thing I ever really had to talk to him about was how big he was, and how to approach people,” Calvin said. “They would look at him in a different point of view, because they would fear him.”

The college experience

Will Muschamp needed linemen. The South Carolina coach didn’t have much to work with when he took the job in 2016 and Kinlaw’s status as a U.S. Army All-American made him a must-have target.

But viewing Kinlaw’s disaster of a transcript, Muschamp knew he couldn’t get him. At least, not right away.

“I told him he needed to get his GED, play one fall in junior college, then come to me. I convinced him to do it,” Muschamp said. “His dad and uncles came to school, I told them that he would be on full scholarship, that they’ll take care of him, and 24 hours later he was in a car on the way to Mississippi.”

Muschamp got his first hint that this wouldn’t be an ordinary recruit when his phone buzzed. It was Kinlaw, in Ellisville, Miss.

“He says, ‘I thought you said they were gonna take care of me. I ain’t eaten since I been here,’” Muschamp said. “So I called (Jones coach Steve Buckley), he said, ‘We showed him where the mess hall was.’

“I told him, ‘Buck, this guy’s from Charleston, not the military, he don’t know what a mess hall is. Tell him to meet you at the dining hall!’”

Kinlaw figured out how to eat, and how to play, making second-team All-American and then reporting to USC with his grades in shape. He started 10 of 13 games in 2017, losing 40 pounds during the season as he got on USC’s nutrition plan.

Two years later, he’s an All-American and first-round NFL pick.

‘I got it done’

Kinlaw will hear his name called Thursday night and during his televised comments, he’ll doubtless thank God, the organization that drafts him and his family. With his obligations to the public done, he can begin thanking the others.

To Reedy, who gave him a chance.

To Bowers, for his guidance.

To the Davises, for being the family he never had.

To Muschamp, for marking the trail for Kinlaw to follow.

“I had a lot of work to do, but I knew that going into it. I got it done, and now I’m here,” Kinlaw said as he pondered the end of his senior season at USC. “I knew I had the chance to play football here, and I was cool with having the chance to play football.”

Kinlaw could have been happy doing a lot of things. But he's on the brink of becoming a millionaire NFL player because of the people who believed in him and encouraged him to be more than he thought he could be.

His story already has a happy ending, but it pales to the one he’s yet to write.

