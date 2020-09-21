Is Will Muschamp's USC program headed in the right direction? Former Gamecocks weigh in.

COLUMBIA — Game week is finally here. The season that so many have projected and reprojected will arrive on Saturday.

In its fifth year under Will Muschamp, South Carolina is expected to struggle. A 4-8 season in 2019, a new offense and a revamped schedule that dropped games against Coastal Carolina, East Carolina and Wofford and replaced them with two SEC teams doesn’t create a lot of optimism.

National prognosticators have their opinions. USC administrators have theirs. Contract buyout numbers will battle the numbers of positive COVID cases all season in shaping opinions.

But three people who are closer than almost everyone also deserve to be heard. They were all where Muschamp’s team is now, hoping to give all of the doom-and-gloomers a nice chunk of crow to swallow.

Three former Gamecocks all wish the team had more wins, but love the direction the program is heading.

“I like the trajectory. Let’s face it when he came here the roster needed to be overhauled, kind of like when coach (Steve) Spurrier got here,” said former Gamecock quarterback Erik Kimrey (2000-02) and now an 11-time high school state champion head coach at Hammond School. “It took him five, six years to turn it over and get it manageable. The recruiting’s going well; now I’m looking for some of those gamebreakers to emerge. That’s who they have to find to take that next step.”

Kimrey has coached a couple of those gamebreakers who may emerge at USC in defensive lineman Alex “Boogie” Huntley and defensive end Jordan Burch, a prospect recruited by all of the country’s mega-powers. Each is expected to play this year even though defensive line is one of the deepest and most talented areas on the roster.

As a coach, Kimrey knows how projections seep into outsiders’ heads, and he has little use for them. As he recorded his popular “Fade In” podcast Sunday, he mentioned that nobody gave USC a chance when it hosted No. 9 Georgia in 2000. The Gamecocks had broken a 21-game losing streak the week before.

USC's defense recorded five interceptions and the Gamecocks won, 21-10. The team finished 8-4 that season.

“It could be a tough year. We might not get a great chance to gauge progress,” Kimrey acknowledged about this season. “You don’t want to get in a spot where you’re just spinning wheels, which we’ve done sometimes around here. I’d rather err on the side of patience and realize that there are a lot of things to like.”

USC has top-notch football facilities and the Gamecocks are run like an NFL program. They churn out NFL talent and since Muschamp took over there has been barely a whiff of disciplinary issues.

Chuck Allen (defensive lineman, 1977-80), whose lengthy tenure with USC’s Board of Trustees could end this week, credits Muschamp for raising the program after the bitter end of Spurrier’s tenure. He’d like more wins but he understands that USC was in bad shape when Spurrier left.

“That meant it was a bigger rebuilding job, a restoration bigger than some of us thought. The trajectory was very good until last year,” Allen said. “The 4-8 was difficult.”

Allen was the Gamecocks’ defensive captain as a senior while Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers was the offensive captain. They each fought through middling seasons in 1977 and 1978 to see the results of success in 1979 and 1980, each an 8-4 season.

Muschamp has gone to three bowl games in four years. This year, with COVID-19 hovering over everything, who knows what can happen?

“The way I’ve kind of assessed it, you got two opponents each week — the team you’re playing and the COVID virus. Either one, or both, can beat you,” Allen said. “That makes it extremely difficult trying to manage the virus side of things. I think coach Muschamp has done a good job with it.”

COVID will have an effect even if the Gamecocks and their opponents are able to play their full schedules. If USC doesn’t have a good win-loss record, COVID will likely supply the asterisk when it comes to discussing Muschamp’s future.

“In a crazy, crazy way, this COVID crisis affords Will some more time to cement his plan and keep the program going in an upward trajectory,” said Langston Moore, James Island High alum, author, podcaster and USC defensive lineman from 1999-2002. “It kind of relieves some of the pressure on Will and affords him a little bit more time to get that plan in place.”

Moore was the sideline reporter for the Gamecocks’ radio crew from 2012-18 and saw first-hand the improvement Muschamp has made in nearly every facet of the program. He also understands the difficulty of transforming that into wins, and why many are impatient for it to happen more often.

“It just can’t happen fast enough. The team up the road (Clemson) makes it really, really hard when they’re winning championships,” Moore said. “He’s done everything he can but you can’t control injuries. In all, I think the program’s in good hands.

“I think 2021 South Carolina is going to be a team that people will look forward to and make a big run. That’s because of time. Time has helped Will and his staff get everything together.”

Muschamp’s first two seasons at USC were strong. The last two regressed. His job status was loudly debated last year by the folks who make those decisions.

But he’s here, has guided the Gamecocks through the COVID crisis and is ready to take the field Saturday against No. 16 Tennessee. Muschamp is confident, his players are confident, three former players are confident.

Confidence can start yielding results at any moment. All involved with USC are hoping that begins Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.