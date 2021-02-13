Irmo's Shuler, Ole Miss team up to hand Gamecocks third straight loss

COLUMBIA — They aren’t good shooters, and their opportunities to shoot were sparse because they aren’t good ball-handlers. Their defense, usually a stalwart under coach Frank Martin, is constantly playing catch-up because that poor ball-handling leads to turnovers and runouts.
South Carolina lost its third straight on Saturday, 81-74 to Ole Miss, and much could be written about the Rebels’ defensive statistics and that the Gamecocks lost third-leading scorer Jermaine Couisnard to a left ankle injury 10 minutes in. Much more can be written and said, beside what’s already been written and said, about how Martin’s ninth team, even slapped silly by COVID-19 this year, should be much better than what it’s showing.
With a 5-9 (3-7 SEC) record, Martin’s stretch of six consecutive non-losing seasons, something not experienced since the heady days of fabled coach Frank McGuire, is in grave danger. USC only has five games remaining, at least without any rescheduled games added in March or counting the SEC Tournament, and Saturday’s loss kept stamping a likelihood finalized after an embarrassing loss at lowly Vanderbilt.
Without an SEC Tournament championship, something USC has never won, the Gamecocks won’t sniff the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season. They won’t go to the NIT with a losing record, and for a program that reached the Final Four in 2017 only to follow with four straight years without a postseason, progress is a large and nagging absence.
COVID has had an effect, but Martin’s veterans should be counted on, one would suspect, to hit open shots, be able to dribble in traffic and convert more than 63.7 percent from the free-throw line, a figure lurking in the bottom 20 of the 340 teams in the country. USC started 0-7 from the floor on Saturday, finished 23-of-57 and turned it over 19 times, while Ole Miss’ Devontae Shuler, an Irmo native, ripped the Gamecocks for a career-high 31 points in the latest example of a South Carolina kid that stars for a team not named South Carolina.
They kept their energy and enthusiasm until the end, slicing the deficit to five points with a full-court press resulting in turnovers and converted points. Yet they ran out of time and fouls as they had to keep sending the Rebels to the line.
The Gamecocks could never get the stop they needed, nor the crucial bucket that could have meant the difference on Saturday. It’s been a familiar part of the pattern the last four years, which also includes debilitating losses to bad teams (such as Vandy and Mississippi State this year) and surprising wins (at Florida).
Except this year, time is rapidly running out to make a late but ultimately futile charge toward the postseason. Then again, if the Gamecocks can use the next five games to tune themselves to the best possible team they can be, perhaps the SEC Tournament won’t be futile.
Hope among everyone but the players is dwindling. The Gamecocks believe they can make that run, but being so inconsistent with the little things isn’t leading to a lot of outside confidence in a big miracle.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks tip off at No. 16 Tennessee at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.