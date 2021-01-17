COLUMBIA — The Arkansas women's basketball team is fast. The No. 17 Razorbacks have an offensive system designed to punish the opponent by racing past them for easy buckets, or launching 3-pointers over a scrambling defense.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley furrowed her brow discussing it.
“Arkansas likes to get up and down, they like to score probably with the least amount of dribbles, they take the first available shot. Defensively, we do have to match up with them and try to limit the amount of 3-point attempts that they shoot, because the more they take, the more they make, and that could doom us,” she said. “Because we don’t score from the 3-point line a whole lot.”
She paused, her expression relaxing.
“But we got Henny.”
Point guard Destanni Henderson was never going to have an easy time taking over for the ultra-smooth and extremely popular Ty Harris. South Carolina won for four years with the heady Harris running the show, starting her career with a national championship and ending it with another squad that certainly looked like it would have played for it.
Henderson has been a dynamic player since she enrolled, but relegated to flashes of brilliance as a backup. She did score a then career-high 19 points for a crucial win two years ago (at Arkansas, no less) and she was a member of the five-woman SEC all-tournament team in Greenville in March.
This year, it’s been her show, and despite the relentless comparisons of “Ty would have done this,” Henderson has shined and put her own stamp on the program. She scored a career-high 22 in last week’s comeback win at Kentucky, spearheading the rally, and punctuated it with a career high-tying nine assists in a blowout of hapless Vanderbilt on Thursday.
“My role for the team is to keep everyone organized in transition, just to push the ball. Use my strength, which is my speed, and it opens a lot of things for our team,” Henderson said. “I feel like if I’m going hard and I’m going fast, that picks up with the other members of the team, they’ll follow suit.”
Henderson has scored in double figures in seven games this season, with 20 or more points in three and 19 in another. Twice she’s had nine-assist games and is averaging 5.6 per game.
The Gamecocks’ offense remains to target the bigs, getting All-American center Aliyah Boston the ball in the paint so she can do her thing and also focusing on forward Victaria Saxton, an underrated member of the team who’s averaging nearly 11 points and over six rebounds.
But if USC wants to speed it up, to unleash Henderson, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal among the other guards to take it right at the opposition, that works.
“Henny can push that ball down the floor. We are encouraging our wing players to run with her, to create some options for her and them to shoot open shots, and our bigs are running the floor as well,” Staley said. “If it’s a game in which both teams are pushing the ball at each other, I like our stamina, I like where we are. It will benefit us. But surely we’re going to have so slow them down some and not allow them play at the breaking speed they play.”
Arkansas is first in the SEC in scoring, with guard Chelsea Dungee the league’s top scorer. But USC is second, and its defense is fourth while Arkansas checks in at 13.
The Razorbacks hold a unique spot in recent SEC history. They’re the only team to beat the Gamecocks among the last six SEC Tournaments.
They’ll run, but Henderson aims to have them running while chasing her.