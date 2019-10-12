ATHENS, Ga. — After all of the painful decisions, all of the questionable plays, all of the times the game was lost …
South Carolina won.
“It’s been frustrating. It really has,” said a drained but ecstatic coach Will Muschamp after the Gamecocks outlasted No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime on Saturday. “Today was a good win for us. We got to build off of it. How are we going to handle this?”
Those are pertinent questions, especially since it seems as if the win may have come with a substantial loss. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski left the game in the third quarter after injuring his left knee, and Muschamp didn’t have an update following the game.
Yet there was nothing definite on Hilinski right away, so it was about enjoying a win that nearly slipped away many times. The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) were right there on the cliff again, about to waste a heroic defensive performance and a courageous showing from former third-stringer-turned-starting-QB Dakereon Joyner, but stepped back from the ledge and shocked their season to life.
Parker White made a 24-yard field goal in the second OT after missing a game-winner from 33 yards in the first period, and USC’s defense stonewalled Georgia on its next possession. All-world kicker Rodrigo Blankenship trotted on for what’s for him, a routine 42-yarder.
He missed, snapping Muschamp’s streak of 12 straight Top-25 losses … and against his alma mater to boot.
“I could care less about Will Muschamp. I’m really happy for our players,” Muschamp said. “We’ve been through a lot this year, we’ve been very inconsistent to this point. Bottom line is, we did what we had to do to win the ballgame.”
What went right
USC was determined not to let the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1) run the ball at will and also knew that only one opponent (Notre Dame) had held Georgia to under 200 yards on the ground.
The Gamecocks joined the Irish by limiting tailback D’Andre Swift and his mates to 173 yards. The defense was masterful, finishing its tackles, sacking Jake Fromm three times (Georgia had only given up one all year), and cornerback Israel Mukuamu ensured an SEC Player of the Week honor by intercepting Fromm three times, including a 53-yard return for a touchdown.
“I wish I could tell you it was some fancy tackling drill, but it wasn’t anything. We had this bad disease where we wanted to butt guys down and we think that’s going to happen in our league,” Muschamp said. “I feel like in my four years at South Carolina, it takes about two games for us to figure that out. Actually coach may know what the hell he’s talking about.”
Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw obliterated the middle of Georgia’s offensive line, refusing to come out of the game and pressuring Fromm into the pick-six he threw to Mukuamu. Mukuamu also finished with 11 tackles, one back of linebacker Ernest Jones.
The offense ran up-tempo and Hilinski was playing marvelously until he was hurt, but Joyner stepped in and played well. He sat out the Kentucky win two weeks ago with a bad hamstring but fully practiced this week, and wound up extending plays with his legs and accumulating 67 all-purpose yards.
“My teammates did a great job of keeping me composed, and letting me know that they trusted me and they had faith in me,” Joyner said. “That played a huge part in everything that happened today.”
What went wrong
Freshman defensive back Jammie Robinson was whistled for holding on a fourth-and-6 incomplete pass. That would have given the ball back to the Gamecocks with two minutes to go and a 17-10 lead.
The ball was uncatchable, and the call looked ticky-tack as Robinson briefly had two fingers on the back of Eli Wolf’s jersey. But it was called.
“That was (pass interference), on the fourth down,” Muschamp said. “Shouldn’t have, but we did.”
On the next drive, Joyner got the Gamecocks to the 40-yard-line, where he just missed running for a first down after being tripped. With 40 seconds to go, facing fourth-and-3 and knowing Georgia had Blankenship, Muschamp called on White for a 57-yard field goal attempt.
White has never made a field goal from 50 yards or more. He thought he had earlier Saturday, but it was ruled 49 yards on review. Still, that one would have been good from 60, so Muschamp went for the win.
“Parker’s got the leg to do it. He’s hit those before,” Muschamp said, although White never has in a game. “And I’d put him in the same situation again.”
Blankenship never got on the field due to USC’s defense afterward, and after Mukuamu’s third interception the first overtime, all White had to do was hit a chip-shot 33-yarder for the win.
He missed.
“At the end of the day, the final score’s the only stat that matters,” White said. “We won.”
Turning point
It wasn’t over until Blankenship’s last field goal try went wide.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks host No. 7 Florida at a time to be determined on Saturday.