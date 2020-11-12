How can Gamecocks' defense get better against the run? By 'snagging off'

COLUMBIA — Zacch Pickens said it five times in less than two minutes.

“We must stop the run, and it starts with us. Snagging off, getting off blocks, stuff like that,” South Carolina’s mammoth defensive tackle said. “Trying to snag off and make a tackle.”

Snag off?

“That’s when you lock on, make sure nobody’s coming through your gap, and you break off the ball,” Pickens explained.

Whatever it is, the Gamecocks’ defensive line needs to do it much more often and much better going forward. Each of their last three opponents has rushed for more than 200 yards, and not coincidentally, USC is 1-2 in that stretch.

Heading into Saturday's game at Ole Miss, it’s imperative the Gamecocks find out how to snag off and snag onto running back Jerrion Ealy. He leads a Rebels rushing fleet that’s first in the SEC with 215 yards per game.

“It is a pride thing. We want to stop the run,” Pickens said. “We’d rather them pass the ball than run it.”

In the Gamecocks’ first three games (another 1-2 stretch), USC’s top rushing yards allowed total was 133 by Tennessee. In Game 4, Auburn ripped the Gamecocks for 209, yet the Tigers kept throwing the ball, and Jaycee Horn’s interceptions of Bo Nix fueled a 30-22 upset win.

LSU (276 yards) and Texas A&M (264) ran through USC's defense in back-to-back blowout defeats. The Gamecocks have plummeted to 12th in the league in rush defense and will take on the SEC’s best running team on Saturday.

“We just got to snag better,” said buck J.J. Enagbare (there’s that word again). “Be stronger at the point of attack. We just got to be more consistent.”

The Gamecocks have experience and heft on the defensive line, with freshmen Tonka Hemingway and Jordan Burch playing well in relief. Yet the production has dipped after being outweighed and outmuscled by LSU and Texas A&M.

USC (2-4) has tried to stunt, twist and show different looks to get to opposing running backs, but it’s been rather fruitless the past two weeks. Ole Miss (2-4) can come at them three ways: Ealy plus quarterbacks Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee.

Enagbare said that when Plumlee lines up under center, the Gamecocks pretty much know he’s going to run. But Ole Miss likes to split him out at receiver as well, and Corral’s no slouch with nearly 47 rushing yards per game.

“It’s kind of hard when we’re still locked on with that tackle or guard, trying to snag off and the running back’s right there,” Pickens said. “Trying to make it and we still got the guard on us and we miss it.”

In a four-game stretch that may go down as the most defining of coach Will Muschamp’s tenure, they have to find a way to succeed.

Saturday's game in Oxford, Miss., kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by SEC Network.