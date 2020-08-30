Hilinski vs. Hill: Gamecocks have a quarterback competition, not a controversy

COLUMBIA — It’s an overused term, quarterback controversy. It isn’t a prolonged disagreement, as defined by Webster’s, but it’s slapped on every football team any time there’s a question of who’s going to start at the most visible position on the field.

South Carolina doesn’t have a quarterback controversy. The Gamecocks have a choice to make between incumbent Ryan Hilinski, who started 11 games last year, and graduate transfer Collin Hill, who came to USC from Colorado State and is a veteran of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s system.

However it’s labeled, the competition at quarterback is something the Gamecocks haven't had this deep in the preseason in a long, long while. The last true time they had to make a choice like this was nearly four decades ago.

In 1984, the battle was between Allen Mitchell, who started eight games in 1983, and Mike Hold, a junior college transfer who redshirted in 1983 after separating his shoulder. Each missed most of spring practice with leg injuries, a heavy concern considering coach Joe Morrison’s QB was charged with orchestrating the run-based veer offense.

Current Gamecocks said that Bobo’s offense will be run-based but unafraid to throw downfield. That has to be re-adjusted with running back MarShawn Lloyd sidelined for the season, but perhaps only the emphasis of one over the other will change, not the actual plays and packages.

Hill is the more mobile of the two and missed the entire spring recovering from a torn ACL, his third in four years. “Before, there’s been different phases where I’ve seen him favor it coming back,” Bobo said of Hill’s preseason camp. “I’ve seen him not favoring anything.”

Hilinski mentioned his legs as his biggest focus during the offseason.

“Footwork was a big thing I wanted to work on, too,” he said. “Lot of stuff that happened last year was because of my footwork, a lot of bad plays I still think of. I never want that to happen again.”

Hilinski finished just outside the program’s top 10 in single-season passing yards last year but was also waylaid by health. A sore elbow and bad knee (resulting in minor offseason surgery) affected a hot start, and injuries to his other playmakers resulted in USC's 4-8 record.

But he did play, and participated in spring, although it was called off after five practices because of the coronavirus. By the time the season arrives, Hill will have gone a full year without playing.

“I think Collin’s No. 1 strength is the time he’s had with coach Bobo at Colorado State and knowing the system,” USC head coach Will Muschamp said. “Ryan, again, is a guy that has tremendous arm strength and can make all the throws. He played really well, he didn’t get a lot of help at the end of the season.”

The first big step in the decision-making process occurred Saturday. The Gamecocks scrimmaged in Williams-Brice Stadium with Bobo in the booth watching his quarterbacks.

As expected, there were no decisions made. "I thought both guys had really good command in the huddle," Muschamp said.

For the past 35 years, the Gamecocks have almost always known their starting QB when camp started or during the first few days of it. There were a handful of times where it got interesting.

2016: Perry Orth vs. Brandon McIlwain

In Muschamp’s first year as coach, Orth had started the final seven games of the previous season and McIlwain was a blue-chip freshman. Orth was expected to win the job and did. He and McIlwain took turns starting the first six games before Jake Bentley took over for the final seven games.

2015: Connor Mitch vs. Perry Orth vs. Michael Scarnecchia vs. Lorenzo Nunez

Mitch was named the favorite after spring practice. He started the first two games, then Orth had the next. Nunez was under center for the ensuing two, then Orth finished the season.

2008: Tommy Beecher vs. Chris Smelley

Smelley started six games in 2007 but Beecher was named the 2008 starter on the first day of camp. He threw four interceptions in his only start and Smelley took over for the next six games. Stephen Garcia debuted as a starter for two games before Smelley reclaimed the job for the final three regular-season games. Garcia started the bowl game.

2005: Blake Mitchell vs. Antonio Heffner

Blake Mitchell was named the starter on the first day in full pads during preseason camp. He started every game except a loss at Auburn, when he was out with a sprained ankle and Heffner got the call.

1998: Anthony Wright vs. Phil Petty

The only reason there was a question was because Wright was coming off a knee injury. He still started every game.

1996: Anthony Wright vs. Chad Barnhardt

As Wright said, it was his job to lose. His skills were too much to ignore and he started the entire season.

But the only time until 2020 that there was a true question this late into camp was 1984. Allen Mitchell won the gig, but Hold started the final two games and was the starter over Mitchell for all of 1985.

There were some questions during seasons since — the carousel of injured/non-productive QBs in 1999, Blake Mitchell vs. Syvelle Newton in 2006, Michael Scarneccia vs. Bentley in 2018, after Scarnecchia’s win in “The Missouri Monsoon” — but Allen Mitchell vs. Hold was the last time a coach had a question linger through the preseason.

Morrison chose Mitchell, but Hold played in all but one game in 1984. The Gamecocks won 10 games that season.

Guarantee that result in this year's 10 games, and the Hill-Hilinski choice will be a minor topic.