Henderson, Cooke cage Tigers as Gamecocks improve to 12-0 in SEC

COLUMBIA — Destanni Henderson starts at point guard because she’s the best option. Zia Cooke can handle the ball but starts at two-guard because that’s the best plan for No. 1 South Carolina to win.
If they occasionally switch and the Gamecocks win — or rather, the Gamecocks win because of the switch — that’s what they’ll do, with no feelings hurt.
USC beat LSU 66-59 on Feb. 14 as the two guards rotated ball-handling responsibilities, just as they did in a 69-65 win at LSU on Jan. 24. They led the team with 32 combined points and had seven of the team’s 10 assists.
“Honestly, I think it’s a beautiful thing. She sees me, I see her,” Cooke said. “And when she’s tired, it seems like I’m there to do the things she’s doing, and vice versa.”
Coach Dawn Staley stopped short of saying it was a move strictly to play LSU, but it was nice to know she has that up her sleeve as the Gamecocks continue their quest for a second consecutive perfect SEC season, and their sixth SEC regular-season championship in eight years.
“I thought for the game plan against LSU, having Zia just hawk the ball … and then Henny was the rover, she was the one who was supposed to double on (LSU top scorer Khayla Pointer), keep her at bay,” Staley said. “I think we did it one other time (this season) where we put Zia on the point guard. I think sometimes it jump-starts her to get some easy buckets based on what she does on the defensive side of the ball.”
By the math of everyone playing a 16-game season, USC clinched its eighth straight top-four seed in the SEC Tournament. But because seedings are done by winning percentage, not number of wins, and not everyone has played an equal number of games due to COVID, it wasn’t known if the seeding was official.
Regardless, the Gamecocks aren’t playing for a top-four finish. They want the top finish.
“We just had a long conversation about what are we going to do for the next game,” Cooke said.
“We’re a very good basketball team. We aren’t a great basketball team,” Staley said. “I think that’s really the portion of what’s holding us back. Until we can make that leap to being great, that’s making layups, that’s taking care of the ball, our half-court offense is going to be what it is.”
LSU plays a very deliberate, walk-it-up style of basketball and fills the lane with a sagging zone defense, schemes that gave USC fits in Baton Rouge. Like many of their games this year, superior talent won in the fourth quarter, but Staley didn’t want to wait that long this time.
She wanted her ball-handlers to either be shooting or be passing. None of this standing around, dribbling for 25 seconds before trying to find a shot in the final five of the possession.
Cooke and Henderson, whose speed is each’s greatest asset, said, “Sure.”
The two helped build an 18-point lead before the Tigers began chipping away. The deficit was five with 25 seconds to go as LSU elected to keep fouling the Gamecocks, the country’s No. 262 team in free-throw percentage. But freshman Eniya Russell hit two shots after the Gamecocks beat one trap too many to seal it.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks tip off at No. 16 Tennessee at 7 p.m. on Thursday.