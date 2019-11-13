COLUMBIA — Deebo Samuel came off the line, aiming for the middle of the field, the cornerback a step behind him. He reached up for the pass, snared it and watched as the free safety dove for his ankles but wound up taking out his teammate — the same cornerback trying to keep pace with Samuel.

Thirty yards later, Samuel was tackled. Outstanding catch-and-run, just as everyone has come to expect.

Problem was, Samuel did it wearing the red and gold of the San Francisco 49ers, not the garnet and black of South Carolina. He’s living his dream after being selected 36th overall in the most recent NFL draft.

The Gamecocks knew he was leaving and hoped to replace that kind of explosive playmaker in their everyday unit. They had candidates.

Nobody’s won the election. In a familiar refrain of coach Will Muschamp’s tenure, USC’s offense resembles a vehicle trying to cruise the interstate with a bad sparkplug.

It runs, but the driver never knows when it’s going to conk out.

“You become very predictable, obviously, and when you don't have a vertical threat that people have seen — and obviously we think Xavier (Legette) is a young player, is very promising and he's got a huge upside and is going to be a really good football player for us — but just hasn't done it consistently on our level. And it certainly limits you as far as some of the run boxes you're going to face aren't going to be very favorable, and we've got to be able to get people off of us.”

The Gamecocks are averaging 5.4 yards a play. They have one of the school’s all-time greats in receiver Bryan Edwards, but he’s the only one who can constantly turn routine plays into explosive plays, something Samuel did so well.

Of USC’s eight Power-5 opponents, five have had their second-best defensive performance against the Gamecocks in terms of yards per play allowed. And a change in play-caller duties won’t help — Muschamp has been adamant that offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon’s role will not change over the next two games — if USC doesn’t have the plays or players to perform them.

“Just execute better, I think,” Edwards said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Muschamp’s offense is built to run the ball, When the Gamecocks have done that, they’ve done well. When they haven’t, they’ve lost.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski has tremendous upside, but when it’s all lumped on him, especially with only one go-to receiver, he can only do so much. He certainly has the capability to throw 50 times per game, but as USC has lost all three games where he has, it wants to try and stay away from asking him to do so again.

The receivers will be healthy this week. So will the running backs, outside of Tavien Feaster.

“We’re going to have Shi (Smith) back, and we're going to have Chavis Dawkins back,” Muschamp said. “Got to be on the same page as the quarterback, so yeah there's certainly some issues with that.”

USC will have all of the players it needs to run a capable offense Saturday at Texas A&M.

But it’s had that many times this season and has still failed.