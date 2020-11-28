Georgia blasts depleted Gamecocks in USC's final home game

COLUMBIA — They haven’t quit, and deserve to be commended for that. South Carolina easily could have taken the COVID-19 excuse and vacated the rest of this season, instead of playing Saturday against No. 9 Georgia despite missing 25 players from the Game 1 roster.

That there are a great majority of players who still fought for USC and that there will be a new coach after next week’s game soothed most of the sting from the expected 45-16 Georgia rout. It’s clear that this season should just be forgotten and the Gamecocks (2-7) had no chance on Saturday against a massively superior team.

But USC didn’t play like it. It battled, although with so much missing personnel (three more starters, including standout receiver Shi Smith and SEC sacks leader J.J. Enagbare, were out and leading tackler Ernest Jones didn’t play the second half), it was David vs. Goliath.

David simply didn’t have enough rocks.

“Part of being a man is you don’t make excuses, and you don’t let people make excuses for you. It’s how you respond to that,” interim head coach Mike Bobo said. “We went out there and we played ball. If you’re on the field and wearing a Gamecock uniform, you need to fight your (butt) off.”

What went right

The Gamecocks never gave up, scoring 10 points after Georgia took a 21-0 lead. Bobo wasn’t afraid to go back to the well by handing off to Kevin Harris as he continued his quest for 1,000 yards (he is 72 yards short) and he dusted off a nifty trick play to set up USC’s first touchdown.

New starting quarterback Luke Doty pitched to Harris on a sweep, who pitched to Josh Vann coming the other way, who pitched back to Doty. Doty then fired downfield to find tight end Nick Muse in motion for a 35-yard gain.

Doty didn’t play badly, but the holes he ran through against Missouri weren’t there against Georgia’s top-ranked rushing defense. Even without his top receiving target, Doty was 18 of 22 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

His rushing ability was squashed. Counting yardage from four sacks, Doty rushed 15 times for minus-15 yards.

Muse was more known for the passes he dropped than the ones he caught when Collin Hill was QB. With Doty under center for the past six quarters, Muse has caught 13 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown.

"We know each other pretty well, hang out pretty much every day," Muse said. "Out here on the football field, I think he just trusts me."

What went wrong

The defense was allowing wide-open holes for long runs up the middle. The excuse/reason was the Gamecocks were playing with three of their original 11 starters from Week 1, and were down to two after halftime.

It was still disconcerting to see it happen over and over again.

The question was raised as to the last time Georgia had three running backs notch 100 yards in the same game. The Bulldogs only had one Saturday (James Cook, with six carries for 104 yards and two TDs) but they could have had four (60 yards scattered over the other three would have done it).

"It’s very frustrating, you losing your best players and you feel like you’re having to start from the bottom of the depth chart," said safety Jammie Robinson, who led the team with 10 tackles and had an interception. "The guys that came in gave their best effort."

Kicker Mitch Jeter booted two kickoffs out-of-bounds. USC allowed a 52-yard punt return. Quan White fumbled a kickoff back into the end zone and barely got out of it before being tackled at the 1-inch line and Parker White had a PAT blocked.

Trailing 28-10, the Gamecocks were driving and faced a fourth-and-1. Following a timeout, Jalen Brooks was flagged for a false start, making it fourth-and-6.

It was a 53-yard field-goal attempt and White, consistent under 50 yards in his career but 1-of-8 at 50-plus, was summoned. His attempt was no good.

Turning point

The pregame injury/opt-out report listed 13 starters on the sideline, with 12 more non-starters behind them. It’s amazing the Gamecocks actually had enough to play.

Looking ahead

The Gamecocks conclude the regular season at Kentucky on Dec. 5.