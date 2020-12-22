Gamecocks' Zia Cooke cheers Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller

COLUMBIA — Zia Cooke couldn’t watch in person, as she was busy preparing to help the then top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team play against South Dakota. Still, she felt a kinship before and after the game, reading about how Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller was about to become the first woman to play in a Power-5 college football game and then seeing the video clip afterward.

“That was amazing,” Cooke gushed. “I saw that, definitely thought of myself when I saw that.”

Cooke played pee-wee football in her native Toledo, Ohio, and was so good her team retired her jersey number when she was finished.

Darting around the field in her trademark Wonder Woman knee socks, the bespectacled pigtailed dynamo probably could have challenged for a spot in the older leagues.

But she was incredibly talented at basketball even at that age, so she hung up her cleats, laced up her sneakers and blossomed into a guard that’s started every game of her career for Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks.

Fuller came to the football field on Nov. 28, six days after winning an SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament championship, at Vanderbilt’s request. COVID had hit the team’s kickers, the Commodores don’t have a men’s soccer team, and with all the students already gone home for Thanksgiving break, they couldn’t hold an open tryout.

They didn’t do it with an eye on making history. It was a matter of necessity.

With “Play Like A Girl” etched on the back of her helmet, Fuller executed a perfect 30-yard squib kickoff (Vanderbilt was blown out 41-0, so she never got a chance for a PAT or field goal) and called it a day. But the recognition was just beginning.

She was named SEC Special Teams Co-Player of the Week and was nominated for the Courage Award presented by the Football Writers’ Association of America. She became known as a leading voice for women athletes everywhere, and an encouraging vision for women who are thinking about playing football.

"All I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times I struggled in sports, but I'm so thankful that I stuck with it, and it's given me so many opportunities and I've met so many amazing people through sports," Fuller told ESPN. "And I just want to say that literally you can do anything you set your mind to."

Fuller was also the Commodores' PAT kicker on Dec. 12 and connected on each of her attempts, making her the first woman to score in a Power-5 football game. Her uniform has already been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Cooke applauded Fuller for rising past the criticism and sniping of “just a publicity stunt” to reach her goal.

“Lot of courage and power to play that long,” Cooke said. “Definitely have a lot of respect for her to be able to see her do that.”