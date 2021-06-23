Gamecocks' Zacch Pickens, Alex Huntley hoping to turn potential into reality

COLUMBIA — Both were highly recruited in-state prospects who turned down the big boys to stay home and play for South Carolina. Both are being groomed for highly visible spots on the Gamecocks’ defensive line this season, a unit that stands to be the strongest position group on the team.

Zacch Pickens and Alex “Boogie” Huntley are each looking for the same thing: That one game, one play, where they truly take the step that has thus far eluded them. That moment when they turn the corner and never look back.

“Like my mom always says, ‘finish what you start,’” Pickens said. “I’m going to finish here and do everything I can to get us that win.”

Pickens has started to pick up some preseason recognition (fourth-team All-SEC from Athlon, third-team from Phil Steele) and is projected to start in the middle of a veteran line. Sack-master J.J. Enagbare, marked by some as a potential NFL first-rounder with another standout season, anchors one end of the line with Aaron Sterling on the other. And next to Pickens will be Jabari Ellis, a tackle who will play his sixth season of college football this fall.

Huntley was expected to be a key backup for the group last year and if the season started today, would most likely be the same, behind Pickens. The start of his college career was waylaid by twin ankle injuries in 2020, one during an off-the-field conditioning run that kept him out until the season’s midpoint, then another when he was rolled up during practice.

Huntley, part of a group of recruits that chose USC out of nearby Hammond School, recorded one tackle in the one game he played in. His story is just as unknown as it was the day he signed, but it’s one he knows will end well.

“I’m feeling great, back at 100 percent, 105, I’d say,” he said. “Getting injured is not a fun thing at all. It messes you up physically and mentally.

“I’m not going to say I needed that, but it helped me so much. It showed me how much I loved the game. Now it kind of gave me a little chip. I was out last year and couldn’t do it, now it’s making me work harder.”

Pickens already saw the improvement during spring practice.

“Boogie, he came a long way. He was fighting injury but he bounced back,” Pickens said. “He’s buying into what (defensive line coach Jimmy) Lindsey is telling him.”

Lindsey has already made an impact on each man, stressing the defensive line’s battle cry (“Aggressive!”) and fine-tuning where he can. With Huntley, it’s more of a mound of clay he can mold over the years.

With Pickens, tabbed the top defensive tackle in the country as a senior at T.L. Hanna High, it’s chiseling away the last shard of upside and telling him it’s time to arrive.

“Coach Lindsey is being really technical with me, with all my fundamentals, making sure I got all my steps right. I think I came a long way, I’m starting to see it in practice,” Pickens said. “It feels like I’m doing something right.”

Pickens was fifth on the team with 35 tackles last year, including 2.5 for loss with a sack. It was good, but perhaps not good enough for a player that entered USC with an all-world resume.

Some of that can be attributed to how much the game has changed. Sacks have become a rare commodity because offenses are so geared toward getting the ball out quick. That makes it tougher for an interior lineman to pile up big numbers or make highlight plays.

Pickens also is no longer the biggest man on the field, as was the case in high school. He had to adapt, and a coaching change after his first two years didn’t help. But Lindsey is pivoting to a speedier and more free style that should benefit Pickens and his mates.

“It allows us to really rush how we want to rush,” Pickens said. “We should come open a lot this year, I hope.”

Huntley, who picked up his nickname as an infant due to attempting land-speed records when he learned to crawl, confirmed Lindsey’s plan.

“An aggressive defense isn’t just blitzing every play. We’ve been talking a lot about everything,” Huntley said. “Loose-change ball on the ground, don’t matter, pick it up and run. Playing with a chip on your shoulder, just mad.”

“Potential” is a term that’s been used for both. Each wants to transform it to reality this year.