Gamecocks' young pitchers not holding back about lofty goals for USC baseball

COLUMBIA — It wasn’t that he said it. Incoming South Carolina freshman pitcher Magdiel Cotto is a teenager and an athlete, a combination that lends itself to boasting bravado.

It’s that he said it so matter-of-factly, and his coach was behind it, that raised eyebrows.

“I’m so excited, our class is full of so much talent. We’ve compared ourselves to that LSU football class that came in and won a national championship,” Cotto said. “I think we have that potential to get South Carolina back on track.”

LSU? The team that went 15-0, beat seven top-10 teams and featured the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback? The team that tied an NFL record with 14 draft picks and immediately set itself in every future discussion about the greatest college football teams of all time?

Nobody knows what would have happened to USC baseball this year. The Gamecocks were 12-4 when the coronavirus shut down the season, but had lost weekend series to Northwestern and Clemson. It was gloomy enough to think the Gamecocks, the best program in the nation from 2010-12, would end 2020 without a postseason bid for the fourth time in six years.

And now some freshman is spouting that he and his fellow rookies are going to come in, make it right and leave in a few years with something like LSU’s football accomplishments in their hands?

You betcha.

“I wouldn’t put it past them,” USC pitching coach Skylar Meade said. “If that’s what motivates them to work, and be very tight, connected as a group, we don’t really care what it takes. We’re OK with that.”

Meade and head coach Mark Kingston knew they were going to lose ace pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski and junior-college transfer pitcher Luke Little to the Major League Baseball draft. While neither has signed, it’s a foregone conclusion given the size of the signing bonuses each is set to receive.

The rest of the class and the returning players were the unknowns. Meade knew MLB scouts were talking to his other two weekend pitchers, Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan. Commitments Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders, Andrew Peters and Cotto were all possible draft picks.

Cotto, a 6-4, 225-pound lefty from Fort Mill, is rated one of Baseball America’s top 250 prospects. He had serious talks with the Brewers, Braves and Angels but also told them his price tag, take it or leave it. In a five-round draft, they left it.

It wasn’t long before Cotto and his fellow freshmen were filling social media with group pictures in their future USC uniforms and promising greatness.

“We’ve all had a group chat since the day we committed,” Cotto said. “We welcomed each other like brothers. We’re going to be with each other for three years, so got to like each other, you know?”

Meade has already picked up on that, and loves the togetherness and the talent that will be coming to Columbia in August.

“To keep that whole group together is pretty awesome. I think it’s one of the best days we’ve had here,” he said. “It’s definitely the tightest group I’ve ever seen in my coaching career.”

Free-agent deals are still being signed and there will naturally be some attrition as the summer and fall progress, but right now USC stands to have 27 pitchers on its fall roster. The list ranges from the tried veterans (Jordan, Farr, Brett Kerry) to the hotshot freshmen (Cotto plus 10 others).

Meade is looking forward to the competition while also keeping it real with the youngsters. A guy like Kerry has already been in enough big situations that he and his coaches know he’s going to pitch a lot.

But there are plenty of spots that are open.

“Is there an understanding that there’s a guy or two that has a strong upper hand on a role, per se? Yeah,” Meade said. “Doesn’t mean you can’t be a guy that gets a great amount of work. I want these guys to understand that all of them have to be ready to go.”

The conversations between the two sides have declared that as a reality. Now it’s about showing up and making it so.

LSU is a phone call away if they need any advice.

Roster shake

Senior Graham Lawson (Chicago Cubs) and rising senior T.J. Shook (Milwaukee) each signed free-agent deals and will not return to USC. Lawson would have been in his sixth year of college while Shook would have been in his fifth.

Infielder Joe Satterfield also announced that he will play his final year at USC next season after transferring from Elon.

USC switched its incoming junior college infielders. Sawyre Thornhill decided to remain at Angelina College so the Gamecocks signed Michael Robinson to replace him. Robinson was at Walters State CC last year.