They didn’t have much to play for other than pride. And at South Carolina, which just seven years ago was at least in the conversation as the best program in all of college baseball, pride isn’t enough.
Yet in a year that wasn’t expected to be any good and sunk to historically awful levels when 10 of 19 pitchers were hurt, the Gamecocks managed to still be proud about something. Their 10-8 win over No. 5 Mississippi State on Saturday earned them the last berth in next week’s SEC Tournament, avoided the first losing season since 1996 and gave them another chance, albeit minuscule, to advance to the NCAA regionals.
“We finally had some breaks go our way. Even that game, we felt like we had to hold on for dear life,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “But we did.”
The 12-seed Gamecocks (28-27) will play the late SEC Tournament game (approximately 9 p.m.) Tuesday against fifth-seed LSU in a single-elimination contest. A win there puts USC in the regular double-elimination tournament format and provides a chance to keep winning.
Winning the tournament and the automatic regional bid that goes with it with the sparse pitching they have is a pipe dream, but the Gamecocks do have that slim chance. What they also definitely earned Saturday is a chance to keep playing, and no matter what happens Tuesday or beyond, they will end the season with no worse than a .500 record.
USC held off a Mississippi State team that already made Chris Lemonis, alum of The Citadel, the winningest first-year coach in SEC history. The Bulldogs were fighting for the undisputed SEC West championship; they tied for it but did not get the top-two SEC Tournament seed that went with it due to losing a series to Arkansas.
The Gamecocks had a seven-run lead with one out in the seventh, but the shaky bullpen was again leaking fluid. Wesley Sweatt gave up two runs before he escaped, but Andrew Eyster provided more cushion with his second home run of the day in the eighth, a two-run shot that restored a seven-run lead.
“When we were up seven runs, it was definitely a good feeling,” Eyster said. “We were pretty comfortable. I feel like we were on our toes the whole game.”
Yet Sweatt, Summerville’s Dylan Harley and Parker Coyne kept trading outs for runs, with the runs ahead. A foul pop fly ended the eighth with USC nursing a 10-7 lead, and after the Gamecocks stranded two runners in the top of the ninth, MSU was back at the plate.
Coyne, who sparkled in a midweek win over USC Upstate before the MSU series, struck out the first two batters of the ninth before walking the third.
Just needing one more strike, Coyne was touched for an RBI single from Luke Hancock. Marshall Gilbert strode to the plate as the tying run.
Coyne burned two strikes past him. Eyeing Gilbert from the bump, the sophomore wound, fired … and Marshall watched strike three whip past him.
Freshman starter Brett Kerry spun a masterful game while Luke Berryhill slammed a three-run home run that like Eyster’s first homer, left Dudy Noble Field. The Gamecocks aren’t overjoyed with the season, but it’s not as bad as it could have been.
“We didn’t want our season to end,” Kingston said. “Our team plays hard. We could have come out here and just mailed it in.”