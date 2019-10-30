COLUMBIA — South Carolina handily won its lone public exhibition basketball game Wednesday, which was welcome relief after the Gamecocks couldn’t do that last year.
But as it seemingly always has the past two seasons, an injury has claimed another player.
Sophomore forward Keyshawn Bryant is out indefinitely after a piece of loose cartilage was removed from his left knee, coach Frank Martin announced after the Gamecocks’ 87-50 win over Columbia International. That knocks out an explosive scorer, a solid defender and USC’s most exciting player for most of the non-conference season.
“He’ll be gone for a while,” Martin said. “It’s very similar to Alanzo Frink’s injury, it’s almost identical, so he’ll be gone for a while.”
Frink missed approximately a month and a half last year. The announcement dampened the enthusiasm from a comfortable win.
“We’ve got firepower. We’re also immature and we played that way in certain segments of the game,” Martin said. “Little by little, we’ll get all the parts connected.”
The game was almost everything Martin wanted to see. The Gamecocks spread the ball around (10 of 13 scored, with 23 assists on 31 field goals), USC easily won the rebounding total (53-28) and USC limited its turnovers to 13. Freshman Jalyn McCreary sparkled with 15 points and Frink started and played well, with nine points and eight rebounds.
“I’m comfortable now,” said Frink, who was up-and-down last season after an early injury and fighting his weight. “I had the whole summer and whole spring to get my body in shape. Pushing myself until I actually get tired.”
Star A.J. Lawson had 23 points to lead four in double figures.
Couisnard ill
Guard Jermaine Couisnard, who sat out all last year as an academic redshirt, missed Wednesday’s game with an illness. He has a week to be ready for the season-opener, but there’s always a concern when there’s a fever involved.
Guard Trae Hannibal twice had cramping issues. Martin described it as a mix of nerves and a freshman still learning how to hydrate properly.