Gamecocks' Will Muschamp on race: 'I'd love to one day see our world as a locker room'

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp spoke Monday about the Gamecocks’ return to campus for voluntary workouts. It was far from the only topic on his mind.

“I share the anger and frustration we’ve witnessed across the country. Enough is enough,” he said. “It is sad that in 2020 we’re having these conversations.”

Muschamp led his players to a protest outside the governor’s mansion and then to the Statehouse on Friday, letting their voices be heard. The march sprung from meetings Muschamp has set up with his team and local pastors as the young men in his care are expressing themselves during this period’s extraordinary events.

“I can put out a paragraph on social media, that does nothing compared to what we did Friday as a football team,” Muschamp said. “We can’t be silent about racial inequality.”

Muschamp said that he and his players had a team-wide Zoom meeting that lasted 2½ hours, letting the players talk about what they were feeling as the country continues to speak out over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The son of a coach and history teacher who loved to discuss the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, Muschamp let his kids talk and then encouraged them to keep doing so.

The team unanimously voted to participate on Friday, and also registered to vote. A movement for college basketball coaches to take the Nov. 3 Election Day off and let their players go to the polls has spread to football, with Muschamp saying while taking the day off might not be feasible, all of his players will have plenty of opportunities to cast their ballots.

“The two terms we took as a team from this are ‘educating’ and ‘communicating,’” Muschamp said. “The two unacceptable words we took as a team are ‘silence’ and ‘violence.’ We’re going to continue to educate and communicate with our team. My father always said, ‘It’s easy to do what’s right.’ That means a lot to me.

“I’d love to one day see our world as a locker room. Doesn’t mean we all love each other, doesn’t mean we all like each other. But we have respect for each other.”

The Gamecocks are almost all back on campus and began workouts Monday. Players were screened for the coronavirus. Muschamp would not say if USC has had any players test positive, as other SEC schools like Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M have.

“I’m not going to address any positives that we could or couldn’t have, or if we did have any,” he said. “If we did have a positive, we have protocols in place for them to be quarantined.”

A player who tests positive and any others he may have come in contact with (the players enter the operations building in clusters of four to five) will be quarantined for 14 days. The Gamecocks have been split into four groups to work out 90 minutes apart from the next group, and the weight room is sanitized between each workout.

USC is taking every precaution and also instructing players to be smart outside of the ops building. Players have a lot of free time since most aren’t enrolled in classes right now and Zoom meetings only last so long.

“The teams that are going to win this fall are going to be the mature football teams,” Muschamp said. “They’ve got some time on their hands. Got to be very mature about your time and how you spend your time.”

USC hopes to proceed through June to a July calendar not yet set by the NCAA, with the goal of starting preseason practice on Aug. 6. Muschamp feels confident that the Sept. 5 season-opener will go on as scheduled, but also knows there’s no telling what it will look like or how COVID-19 will affect football going forward.

The entire team participating in a large protest risked it being exposed to coronavirus, but it was a risk Muschamp and the players said was worth taking.

“Obviously, we risked a little of the social distancing part of that through the march, and that’s something I’ll let our medical staff handle,” Muschamp said. “I contradict myself but I felt like the march was important for us to do that.”

One enrollee left

Junior college running back ZaQuandre White is not on campus as he’s still getting his academics in order. Muschamp expects him to enroll by mid-July.

Injury update

Wide receiver Chad Terrell tore his right ACL in spring practice. He could return by September.

Terrell tore his left ACL in 2018 but returned to play nine games last year.

Linebacker Rosendo Louis had quad surgery. He could also be back by September.