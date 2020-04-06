Gamecocks' Will Muschamp on coronavirus shutdown: 'Adjust, adapt and overcome'

COLUMBIA — Coaches, athletics directors and school presidents across the country have offered opinions on what could happen to college football because of the coronavirus pandemic. The possibilities for a shortened or rescheduled season are endless.

Yet nobody knows when the country will get back to normal. Nobody has facts to support their opinions, which makes pontificating on the possibilities silly and maybe even irresponsible.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, as no-nonsense as unbuttered popcorn, wasn’t going to contribute. Talking to the media for the first time since spring practice was abruptly shuttered a month ago, Muschamp on Monday said he is preparing the Gamecocks as if football season will arrive on schedule.

“As a staff and as a team we have to plan as if we’re playing this fall. Until someone tells us otherwise, that’s our plan,” Muschamp said. “I’m not going to get into the what-ifs of all the questions out there because there’s a lot more questions than there are answers, and no one has any of those answers right now.”

It’s definitely an adjustment for Muschamp and his staff, which while retooled with five new assistants, was able to get to Columbia with their families before the pandemic affected travel plans and made the state a virtual shut-in. There are 8-10 players who were allowed to stay on campus to get rehab work for their injuries, and two players that were directly affected by coronavirus – one was tested and found negative, and another is fine after being quarantined following an international trip.

A coach who cherishes every second of practice time that he can get has had to severely alter his plans, but as always, he found a new system and attacked it. The SEC allows four hours of instruction with players per week, so Muschamp and his assistants FaceTime the Gamecocks, offer recommendations for weight work and staying in shape and use digital technology to replace the spring practices that were canceled.

Zoom and the Learn to Win app (playbooks, game plans and instructions are online) have come in handy for 30-minute “installs” that have been split into five sections. Those five installations are designed to get all of the knowledge from spring in place, and there’s also time for fun, as Director of Football Student-Athlete Development Connor Shaw is organizing a team-wide Madden video-game tournament.

Nothing replaces being on the field, cracking pads and having a coach always there to say what went right or wrong. But that’s not possible right now.

“We’re going to adjust, adapt and overcome,” he said. “Try to make a negative situation into a positive.”

The logistics are never-ending. Muschamp has had to get techno-savvy in a hurry to catch up with his iPhone-centric players, and he knows that some players can only do so much. Without access to a weight room, players can do push-ups and sit-ups, run a few miles every day, but there are no specialized workouts for different position groups anymore.

“Some guys are doing the best they can do with what they got, and that’s all we can ask right now,” Muschamp said. “(Freshman offensive lineman) Vershon Lee sent me a video of him pushing a car, which I thought was pretty good. We used to do that when I was in high school.”

Muschamp didn’t have an opinion on what could happen with the season, but said he thinks players would need a minimum of eight weeks to get ready for the season. A month of conditioning, usually held in July, segued into August’s month of preseason camp before the first game.

USC’s campus is closed through July. But as everyone’s seen throughout March, plans can change by the hour.

If and when the university’s schedule changes, Muschamp’s football practice schedule will change.

“That decision’s not going to be made by Will Muschamp. That decision will be made by our President, our Board of Trustees, our government,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll come up with a vaccine that will put an end to this sooner rather than later. In the meantime, we’ve got to continue to practice what our government’s asking us to do, and that’s stay home, practice social distancing, wash our hands and keep our families safe.”