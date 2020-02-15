Gamecocks' Will Muschamp forced to reshuffle coaching staff again

COLUMBIA — Silly season never ends for college football.

The hoopla of Jordan Burch’s will-he-or-won’t-he recruitment ended last week just in time for another South Carolina football news cycle to begin. Barely before the ink was dry on the letters-of-intent the Gamecocks received from Burch and four others to complete their recruiting class on Feb. 5, the wire began trembling.

Coaches are always on the move and USC took its turn on the carousel. The Gamecocks lost two assistants and a support staffer in the last week.

Yet Will Muschamp isn't wasting time filling the open spots. Multi-person staff turnover always rings alarm bells but USC could look at it in a couple of ways.

One, the Gamecocks’ assistants are desired commodities at other places.

Two, the same staff that coached a 4-8 football team last year probably needed a shakeup.

Here's a look at the staff changes at USC since the end of the 2019 season:

Offensive coordinator

Was: Bryan McClendon

Is: Mike Bobo

Details: McClendon was stripped of his play-calling and OC duties and the Gamecocks hired Bobo, an SEC veteran who just finished five years as Colorado State’s head coach. “There's one head coach and that’s coach Muschamp,” Bobo said. “We’re going to put together a plan for us to be successful. I’m an offensive coordinator and he’s trusted me into getting our staff ready, on the same page, and our staff ready to teach our concepts to our players and go out and execute them on game day.”

Bobo also replaced fired quarterbacks coach Dan Werner. McClendon will remain in charge of the Gamecocks' wide receivers after he interviewed and was passed over for a spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running backs coach

Was: Thomas Brown

Is: Bobby Bentley

Details: Brown took the same position with the L.A. Rams. Bobby Bentley, who was coaching running backs and moved to tight ends last year, will return to running backs.

Defensive line coach

Was: John Scott

Is: Tracy Rocker

Details: Scott left for the same position at Penn State. Muschamp hired Rocker from Tennessee as his replacement and his two-year, $525,000 contract was finalized on Friday.

Rocker played at Auburn and coached at Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia and Tennessee. He also had a stint in the NFL as the Tennessee Titans’ defensive line coach.

Tight ends coach

Was: Bobby Bentley

Is: Joe Cox

Details: Cox worked with Bobo at Colorado State and is familiar with USC and the state, having played prep ball in Charlotte and college ball at Georgia.

Inside linebackers coach

Was: Coleman Hutzler

Is: TBA

Details: Muschamp was going to coach the inside linebackers but has a line on an alum with an impressive pedigree. Former USC linebacker Rod Wilson, fresh off winning the Super Bowl as an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, is interested.

Special teams coordinator

Was: Coleman Hutzler

Is: Kyle Krantz

Details: Hutzler, who also coached inside linebackers, departed for a similar position at Texas. Krantz was first moved back to an analyst role, then re-switched to special teams coordinator, where he had assisted Hutzler.

Krantz will also help with the defensive backs, Muschamp's former specialty.

Strength and conditioning coach

Was: Jeff Dillman

Is: Paul Jackson

Details: Some of the Gamecocks’ injuries the past two years have been unavoidable setbacks, but Muschamp felt the alarming number of soft-tissue injuries was preventable. Jackson is on board to alleviate them.

“I fully believe that you have to have exposure throughout the entire year to high-speed sprinting to help limit some soft-tissue injuries,” Jackson said.

Director of player personnel

Was: Matt Lindsey

Is: Drew Hughes

One of two support-staff roles USC has had to fill, Lindsey left for a similar position at Ole Miss. Hughes was hired from Tennessee as his replacement.

Hughes rounded up all recruiting operations for the Vols and will do the same for the Gamecocks. Tennessee landed a Top-10 recruiting class this year.

Director of player development

Was: Marcus Lattimore

Is: Connor Shaw

Details: “Marcus, when we hired him, he expressed to me his desire to further his education in psychology,” Muschamp said. “He's going to study abroad in Europe, and got a program that he's really excited about.”

Shaw, the Gamecocks’ career winningest quarterback, is Lattimore’s replacement. He’ll direct the “Beyond Football” program as Lattimore did and help out with other off-the-field issues.

The jobs of offensive line coach Eric Wolford, defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson are unchanged.