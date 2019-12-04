COLUMBIA — A change had to be made. That was certain.

But the offensive problems at South Carolina don’t disappear by simply changing coordinators or play-callers. And it’s certainly no slam-dunk that Will Muschamp will be able to hire such a dynamic coordinator, considering his track record — five offensive coordinators in eight seasons as a head coach.

Muschamp's own situation at USC could hinder his search. How do you get a proven coordinator or even a recently fired head coach to come to the Gamecocks when Muschamp’s seat will be simmering going into the 2020 season? Especially when USC’s administration played his future out in public for much of the last month?

It doesn't help that USC is losing three running backs and one of the best receivers in school history. But those are the obstacles Muschamp must overcome. And he has to do it after trying and failing five previous times to find a productive, unpredictable play-caller.

“I can list some issues that I think were probably contributing to that, but that’s called excuses and I’m not going to make excuses,” Muschamp said after Saturday’s 38-3 season-ending loss to Clemson. “Bottom line is, we weren’t productive enough. And we need to get better and we will.”

In total offense rankings, Muschamp’s teams at South Carolina have averaged 92nd in the country, with a high of 57 and a low of 116 (in his first year). As head coach at Florida, his offenses had an average ranking of 80 with a high of 56 and a low of 114 (in his third year).

As for the coordinators under him:

Charlie Weis (2011): Pro-style offense ranked 71st, left after a year to be head coach at Kansas.

Brent Pease (2012-13): Multiple, motion, lots of moving parts. Offenses ranked 78th and 114th. He was fired and worked as Washington’s wide receivers coach the next season.

Kurt Roper (2014): Spread offense that ranked 56th. Fired with Muschamp and Florida staff, offensive analyst with Cleveland Browns before resurfacing with Muschamp at USC.

Kurt Roper (2016-17): Spread offense that ranked 116th and 99th. The first season was hurt by instability at quarterback and running back; the second at receiver, running back and offensive line due to injuries. Fired, worked as Colorado’s quarterback coach (and interim head coach for the bowl game) the next season.

Bryan McClendon (2018-19): The co-offensive coordinator, but not play-caller, with Roper, then the head of the offense the past two years, ranking 57th and 96th. A very good first season followed by a very bad one with an offense that was inconsistent and predictable. Demoted from play-calling duties, has option to remain on staff.

The net Muschamp casts to find his new coordinator is expected to be a big one. He clearly knows several hundred names in the business and to know Muschamp is to be his friend.

Those are the kinds of attributes that will help the hire, along with USC’s willingness to pay. Perhaps there would be a snafu if a new guy was asking for a multi-year deal comparable to the top coordinator salaries in the nation. LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is believed to be the highest-paid at $2.5 million per year, but USC won’t be hindered by a seven-figure salary request.

Some of the names are hot commodities. Chad Morris, fired as head coach at Arkansas, was an offensive guru at Tulsa, Clemson and SMU. Mike Bobo has been mentioned as a possibility because of his Georgia ties, and is unemployed after stepping down as Colorado State's head coach.

Muschamp and his staff are busy recruiting, hoping to get the majority of prospects to sign during the early period (Dec. 18-20). In between recruiting visits will be the ongoing search for the Gamecocks’ next play-caller.

Muschamp has to get this one right.