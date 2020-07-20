Gamecocks' Will Muschamp battling football opponents on field and in recruiting

COLUMBIA — It’s not like it’s going bad. Bad wouldn’t have landed two prospects who had major college football programs across the country after them.

Factor in that both stuck with South Carolina after the Gamecocks' disastrous 4-8 season, and it’s astounding.

It’s just for every recruiting victory USC coach Will Muschamp gets, it’s still just another small step while several of the Gamecocks’ opponents take massive strides.

For Muschamp, it was hard enough taking over a team that went 3-9, lost to The Citadel and had its legendary coach (Steve Spurrier) quit halfway through the season, all after finishing fourth in the country two years previous.

And now he's trying to rebuild and recruit while rivals Clemson and Georgia are at the top of the sport, Tennessee is rising from a dreadful decade and North Carolina has suddenly placed a quarantine on prospects USC could normally count on?

“When you don’t have the year you want to have, you deal with a lot on the recruiting trail, and about 90 percent of it is not true,” Muschamp said on National Signing Day in February, mentioning USC’s “lovely competitors.”

Muschamp wouldn’t go into specifics since there’s nothing to be gained by it. He knows he’s judged by wins and the only way to get more of them is to get the recruits that will help him win.

He signed Jordan Burch, who turned down Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and national champion LSU to play for him. Muschamp nabbed MarShawn Lloyd, who had offers from the same top programs.

Muschamp’s first season at USC was 2016. By the end of it, archrival Clemson had won the last of two straight appearances in the national championship game. The Tigers added another title in 2018 and have had five straight recruiting classes ranked in ESPN’s Top 10, their 2020 class tabbed No. 1.

“You should rank classes four years later because then it’s truly about performance, about graduation, about development, all those things,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on Signing Day. “The 2016 class, I think we were 11th according to (one) article, and then four years later, we were 1.”

The Gamecocks play Georgia every year. The Bulldogs had the No. 7 class in 2016, and that was the lowest rank of the past five years. All of its recruiting classes have been in the top three since, including the No. 1 spot in 2018.

Tennessee shows up on USC’s schedule every year, just like Georgia. The Volunteers have consistently been a Top-20 recruiting team, but after a blazing finish to last season (started with a win over USC), Tennessee is holding the No. 3 spot on ESPN’s early 2021 recruiting list.

The Vols are just behind North Carolina there. Within a year, Mack Brown has transformed the tilting Tar Heels program into a force. The Gamecocks don’t play UNC every season, but are scheduled to play the Heels in Charlotte in 2023.

Who knows where Brown will be at that time, but the work he’s already done in gaining commitments from several in-state prospects that normally would have strongly considered USC is giving the Tar Heels a foothold. With Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia and now UNC scouring the same areas as the Gamecocks for recruits, USC may be left to pick up what’s left.

USC has battled back with slick virtual tours of Columbia and the facilities, stressing what makes USC the right choice. Muschamp also has several pros to boast about, such as former No. 1 draft pick Jadeveon Clowney and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

“It’s the cool thing to do in Columbia, to go to the University of South Carolina, to see the success of a lot of these guys that have stayed in-state,” Muschamp said, pointing out that Clowney and Gilmore opened businesses in Columbia, not their Rock Hill hometown or their pro cities. “Those are things here in Columbia they can all take advantage of. I think a lot of our in-state guys understand that.”

Outside of his first year, Muschamp’s recruiting classes have all been ranked in the Top 20. That’s impressive considering what he inherited and what he’s dealt with throughout his tenure.

It’s only that yearly opponents are far above him on the field and in the recruiting rankings, and they’re not going anywhere. Muschamp has to keep searching for a way to pull alongside them with his prospects, and then pass them on the scoreboard.