Gamecocks will face Virginia in opening game of NCAA baseball regional in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Postseason baseball is back at Founders Park.
South Carolina was named a host for an NCAA Regional on May 30 and found out its four-team regional field the day after. The Gamecocks (33-21) will face Virginia (29-23) at noon on June 4 to begin the regional while Old Dominion (42-14) will face Jacksonville (16-32) at 7 p.m.
“We’ll be welcoming three hot teams here to Columbia. Now it’s a matter of who plays the best baseball to advance,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “Really looking forward to a packed Founders Park.”
Founders Park was re-opened to full capacity (8,242) for the final regular series and will have that capability for the regional. Tickets are on sale through USC.
The USC game will be televised by ESPN2. The ODU game will be on ESPN3.
As expected, the Gamecocks will host but not be the standard No. 1 seed that regional hosts almost always are. USC lost four of its last five regular-season SEC series (three were to Mississippi State, Tennessee and Arkansas, three of the top seven national seeds for the NCAA Tournament) and went one-and-out in the SEC Tournament, which slightly knocked its RPI.
The Monarchs won six of their final seven games and swept through the Conference USA Tournament to earn the No. 1 seed in Columbia. The Gamecocks are No. 2, with UVa third and Jacksonville fourth.
The Cavaliers won five of their final six regular-season games and two games in the ACC Tournament before falling to eventual champion Duke. It will be the first matchup between the two programs since the 2011 College World Series, when the Gamecocks beat the Cavaliers in back-to-back games to reach their second consecutive national championship series.
“We haven’t played Virginia in a while,” Kingston said. “Obviously I know their head coach (Brian O’Connor) and Andrew Abbott, one of their key pitchers, is a guy we had on Team USA.”
Jacksonville won four straight elimination games last week to take the Atlantic Sun Tournament championship.
The winner of the Columbia Regional will face the winner of the Fort Worth Regional next week needing two wins to advance to the College World Series. TCU, the host and top seed in Fort Worth, would also host the Super Regional should it advance.
Kingston said that his banged-up infield of second baseman Braylen Wimmer, shortstop George Callil and third baseman Brennan Milone is progressing nicely. “They’re all moving in a really good direction. I’m optimistic that I will be able to see them all contribute,” he said.
The Gamecocks will have to keep an eye on the weather. Projections on May 31 had scattered thunderstorms around Columbia all weekend.
It’s the first regional USC has hosted since 2016. The Gamecocks won but fell at home to Oklahoma State the next week in the Super Regionals.
The Gamecocks last went to the NCAA Regionals in 2018, where they advanced from Greenville, N.C., to a Super Regional at Arkansas. Kingston’s first team lost the third and final game as the Razorbacks advanced to Omaha.
Presbyterian makes the field
Presbyterian, the only other in-state team to make the NCAA Regionals, is in its first NCAA Tournament after winning the Big South Tournament. The Blue Hose are headed to Nashville to take on host Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. on June 4.
It's a storyline matchup for PC. Vandy coach Tim Corbin was the Blue Hose's coach from 1988-93 before taking an assistant spot at Clemson, which led to the Vandy job.
