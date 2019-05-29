COLUMBIA — The biggest TV slot for their biggest SEC game of the season.
How else could it be?
South Carolina's Sept. 14 matchup against Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on CBS, USC announced Wednesday. It's the same time and channel as the last USC-Alabama game nine years ago.
The Gamecocks beat the Crimson Tide 35-21 in 2010, their only win over a No. 1 team and the springboard to their only SEC East championship. That game was also at Williams-Brice Stadium.
It will be the SEC opener for each team.
The Gamecocks are still waiting on kickoff times for the two games preceding Alabama, an Aug. 31 start against North Carolina in Charlotte and the home opener against Charleston Southern a week later.