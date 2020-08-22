Gamecocks' veteran running backs step up after MarShawn Lloyd injury

COLUMBIA — Each was asked the same question. Deshaun Fenwick and Kevin Harris, the veterans among South Carolina’s running backs despite a mere 13 games between them, each said they didn’t feel forgotten or looked over due to the presence of super-freshman MarShawn Lloyd.
Within 30 minutes, they could no longer be ignored. Lloyd was lost for the season after tearing his left ACL on the second day of camp, making Fenwick and Harris vital pieces of the engine instead of the spare parts they could have been.
“We all know in this league you’re going to need multiple running backs,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “And this year, more than ever.”
Bobo was referring to how the coronavirus pandemic may still affect the season, but his words rang true about the Gamecocks’ running game as well. It should be noted that Lloyd had yet to scrimmage, much less play a game, and everyone looks good in shorts and helmets or even a full-pad practice before they get under the lights in an SEC stadium.
But the raves he had already drawn, not only the expected praise from his coaches but from the guys he was competing against for the job, left no doubt that Lloyd was on a path to stardom. He certainly would have been given the opportunity to be USC’s bell-cow running back, something the Gamecocks haven’t had since Mike Davis finished his career in 2014.
“MarShawn Lloyd is an extreme talent. I love to have a guy like that in my room,” Fenwick said Thursday, just before the news about Lloyd's injury was announced. “Oh my gosh, you should come see him, I wish you could. He really looks extraordinary out there.”
Now everyone has to wait a year to see him. But the Gamecocks still need runners. A few of them.
As much as Lloyd’s injury hurts the team, it also creates opportunities. Somebody’s going to have to tote the ball.
“We’ve always done a good job of competing,” Harris said, also before the Lloyd news. “I’m not really worried about it.”
Fenwick is the oldest, a 2018 enrollee who redshirted his first season but nevertheless got into two games. It was a unique debut, Fenwick rushing for 112 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown against Chattanooga, the Gamecocks’ first true freshman to break 100 yards in his first game since Derek Watson in 1999.
He played in five games last season and again broke 100 against Vanderbilt, collecting 102 on 18 carries. He’s the taller between he and Harris, with better breakaway speed.
Harris arrived last year and immediately stood out due to his legs. They resemble fire hydrants and contribute to his reputation as a pulverizing downhill runner.
He also had a standout debut, plowing for 147 yards and three touchdowns on a scant six carries against Charleston Southern. Those included runs of 45 and 75 yards and put him alongside Marcus Lattimore as the last two USC true freshmen to score three TDs in one game.
Harris injured his groin and was thought to be gone for the season, but came back after missing five games to play in two of the Gamecocks’ final four contests.
The country’s top-rated junior college back, ZaQuandre White, was also the No. 1 running back in the country when he signed with Florida State in 2017. He redshirted his first season, then switched to linebacker in 2018.
After a 2019 season at Iowa Western Community College, White is back in the big time. His role also increased with Lloyd going down, as well as that of true freshman Rashad Amos.
Walk-ons Slade Carroll and Bruce Staley (the cousin of Duce Staley) fill the room and there’s no doubt that Bobo’s playbook will feature some packages for a Wildcat quarterback, ones that QB/receivers Dakereon Joyner and Luke Doty can perform. But those won’t be the standard.
Bobo knows SEC teams must have a ground game. The every-down pounding approach to set a tone or salt a game has always been the league’s M.O.
Fenwick and Harris, due to their experience, will be the first two given the chance to take that role.
“It is a really young group,” Fenwick said. “What we have in this room, we’re flooding with talent in this room. We’ve had the playbook for probably about eight months now.
“I can’t tell you what we’re going to do, but it’s exciting. It’s a whole new offense, a whole new breath of fresh air.”
Not having Lloyd is a loss. Fenwick and Harris don't plan to make it a defeat.