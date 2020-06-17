Gamecocks' Ty Harris wins SEC award; Frank Martin hires new assistant coach

COLUMBIA — Ty Harris played her last game over three months ago, but her impression still lingers.

South Carolina’s senior guard was named the SEC Female Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, the fourth Gamecock to earn the award. The male winner was LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 NFL draft pick.

"Ty winning SEC Female Athlete of the Year is the result of her hard work and commitment to excellence both on and off the court," USC coach Dawn Staley said in a statement. "Throughout her career she has led by example, and it was exemplified when our season ended abruptly due to COVID-19. Ty is a class act who has left an indelible mark on our program."

Harris was a consensus All-American, a first-team All-SEC selection and won the Dawn Staley Award as the country’s best guard. A four-year starter at point guard, Harris captained USC to a 32-1 record, No. 1 ranking and the SEC regular-season championship and SEC tournament title.

She was the No. 7 pick by Dallas in the WNBA Draft. Harris left USC as its career leader in assists, assist-to-turnover ratio and would have had the career record for games played had there been an NCAA tournament.

Harris follows USC basketball great A’ja Wilson (2018), baseball standout Kip Bouknight (2000) and softball star Trinity Johnson (1997) as winners of the SEC Athlete of the Year Award.

Martin fills vacancy on staff

Will Bailey was hired to replace Perry Clark on Frank Martin’s basketball staff.

Bailey played at UAB and has worked at St. Louis since 2016. He also coached at Maine, East Tennessee State, La Salle and Chicago State.

"I'm excited to add Will Bailey to our staff; he is a perfect fit," Martin said in a statement. "We have known each other since our America East days when I was at Northeastern and he was at Maine. He has a relentless work ethic that he uses in recruiting and player development. It is no surprise that everywhere he goes the program starts to win."

At St. Louis, Bailey helped the Billikens reach the 2019 NCAA tournament. At La Salle, he helped coach former Gamecock guard Ramon Galloway as the Explorers reached the Sweet 16 in 2013.