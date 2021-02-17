COLUMBIA — No one could have known what one victory nearly a decade ago would mean for the future.

South Carolina’s 64-60 victory at Tennessee was plenty special, the first time the USC women had beaten the Lady Volunteers since 1980 and the end of a 40-game losing streak.

But to sit here now and say that the Gamecocks knew it was only the beginning of a stretch in which the USC-Tennessee basketball series would be even (6-6 going into Thursday’s game in Knoxville), and that it would be USC, not eight-time national champion Tennessee, who would rule the SEC since? No one saw that coming.

“It showed us that we can compete with these powerhouses,” said former USC guard Ieasia Walker. “We may not have had a lot of top recruits, but with what we had, the staff we had, as long as we played our game, we’d be fine.”

Hardened

Entering her fourth season in 2011-12, coach Dawn Staley knew she had a strong team. It drew early notice for a 31-point thrashing of North Carolina in December and started 3-0 in the SEC, only to drop the next three.

Yet they won their next three before heading to Knoxville on Feb. 2. It was a game that history said the Gamecocks would lose badly. Staley nearly pulled off an upset in 2010, but the others had been what the series was from 1980-2011: 40 straight defeats, all but seven by at least 11 points.

“I think our mentality was, ‘Let’s make history,’” said La’Keisha Sutton, the grittiest of Staley’s history of gritty guards. “We knew that was our last chance to make a stamp on our season.”

USC was 17-5, Tennessee 16-5 but ranked eighth. USC football coach Steve Spurrier was in the stands. And Staley had a special guest.

Her college coach at Virginia, Debbie Ryan, spoke to the Gamecocks at the pregame shootaround. Ryan and Staley each had a lot of heartache about being in Tennessee, where they could gaze at the “1991 National Champions” banner and think what might have been.

Tennessee beat Virginia, 70-67, in overtime for the title that season. Staley was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four but the Lady Vols hung the banner.

“Coach Ryan was telling us that people don’t think we could come in and beat Tennessee, because they were ranked eighth, they had All-Americans and we didn’t have any,” said guard Markeisha Grant. “And then coach Ryan said, ‘You know, Dawn Staley was the underdog when she played.’”

Game on

It was back-and-forth until the Lady Vols surged to a 57-50 lead with five minutes to play. From there, it was all Gamecocks.

“As cliché as it sounds, for me it was looking at coach Staley and I thought, ‘Damn, I can’t let her down,’” Sutton said. “We had that chance and we were not going to be denied.”

Walker hit a layup. Grant popped a 3-pointer off a Walker assist, one of seven she hit for the game on the way to 27 points. Ashley Bruner put back a miss, then stripped a ball, fed Goose Creek native Aleighsa Welch and watched Welch lay it in.

“We never had that feeling it was slipping away from us,” Walker said. “Markeisha was on fire. We were specifically running plays just for her to shoot.”

Grant remembered late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, in her final year on the bench, giving her that famous steely glare as she kept draining shots.

“I wanted to play for her growing up and to have the moment to play against her and play the way that I played was incredible,” Grant said. “It was like I kept finding her eyes and saying, ‘Are you watching me? Are you looking at me?’”

Charenee Stephens, Walker and Welch combined on the final stretch until Sutton, as a two-guard never known for offensive rebounding, snagged a board and was fouled. Heading to the line with a two-point lead and 12 seconds to go, Sutton was thinking a lot of things but not about missing them.

She’d been through too much in four years to be nervous.

“The most nervous I ever was was in my freshman year,” she said. “The next day in class, my teacher said, ‘Is broadcast journalism for TV more nerve-wracking or those free throws?’

“I said, ‘Broadcast journalism, of course!’”

Sutton coolly sank the shots, Tennessee ran out of time and the Gamecocks partied on the court.

“I remember vividly looking at La’Keisha, thinking, ‘We did it!,’” Grant said. “I hugged coach, she was asking, ‘Are you OK?’ ‘No, we just beat Tennessee at Tennessee!’”

“She specifically let me know I had no turnovers that game, so that’s huge in her book as a point guard,” Walker said.

Sutton, who had gone from winning 10 games as a freshman to nearly transferring after her sophomore season, just reflected.

“Everything was so serious those first three years. That was the turning point, like we could breathe, so let’s have fun now,’” Sutton said. “I think about our class a lot. I feel like we get forgotten about. I’m OK with that, because of the sacrifices we made, how we played with what we had. Now everybody wants to come there.”

Since

The Gamecocks broke through with a 25-10 season, finishing in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished in the Elite Eight, then won the SEC regular-season championship in 2012-13.

The next year, USC won its first SEC regular-season title. In 2014-15, the teams tied for the title but USC was the No. 1 seed after winning the head-to-head matchup, and then the Gamecocks beat Tennessee for their first SEC Tournament championship.

Since 2015-16, USC has won two more regular-season titles and four tournaments. The Vols haven’t finished higher than fifth.

Nobody’s comparing complete history. There’s still the not-small matter of the Lady Vols having seven more national championships than USC.

But recently?

“I do believe that South Carolina will at some point pass what Tennessee has done,” Grant said.

“I think they could do more.”

The latest brick in the mansion can be placed on Thursday in Knoxville, like the first was nine years ago.