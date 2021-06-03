Gamecocks turn to their 'assassin' to start Game 1 of baseball regional

COLUMBIA — It’s difficult to describe his place, to define his legacy when it’s still to be completed.
Had Brett Kerry remained a starting pitcher throughout his South Carolina career, the numbers suggest he would be talked about in the same breath as Gamecock greats Kip Bouknight or Michael Roth. The junior fireballer hasn't lost any of the six games he’s started, and is a glittering 11-2 overall.
Had he been strictly a closer throughout his career, the numbers suggest he would be rubbing shoulders with Matt Price and Blake Taylor. He has a mere 12 saves in three years as he’s changed pitching roles more often than his socks, but with an eye-popping 166 strikeouts to 25 walks in over 125 innings, it wasn’t because he didn’t dominate innings. It was because he had sparse save opportunities.
That should be how he’s remembered. Whenever Kerry has pitched, he’s done well. Career records, all-conference accolades, those don’t matter as much as the answer that’s surfaced every time coach Mark Kingston and his staff have pondered, “Who gets the ball when we absolutely have to win?”
“He’s just an assassin. He really is,” Kingston said after Kerry spun seven innings of two-run ball in a May 21 win over Tennessee. “He’s an assassin out there.”
As the potentially final weeks of his college career begin — Kerry is draft-eligible and could have a hard decision to make in a month — Kingston and the Gamecocks have once again turned to him. Kerry will be on the mound on June 4 against Virginia as USC starts its NCAA Regional. It will be his third start of the season and first of his career as the “Friday night guy,” the unquestioned ace of the staff.
He’s always had the mentality and stuff to do it, but was always thought to be needed somewhere else. He's been called starter, stopper, Killer, Kid K, Special K ... the nicknames are numerous.
“I’d probably prefer the ‘Telemarketer,’ to be completely honest, but I guess an assassin works,” he deadpanned with a sly smile after the Tennessee game. He refused to explain why, also buttoning up when he clarified that leadoff hitter Brady Allen often whispers Spanish into his ear between innings, although he has no idea what he’s hearing.
“It’s very fluent and just kind of rolling through,” he said. “But it does fire me up.”
Kerry's mood turns serious when he talks about the beginning of his career and how fall practice in 2018 threatened to squelch the legend before the first chapter was completed.
Columbia’s “Famously Hot” atmosphere was causing sweat to drench his hand. The ball was going everywhere but where he wanted to, causing Kingston and pitching coach Skylar Meade to tell him in no uncertain terms to fix it or he wasn’t going to pitch that year.
“There was no almighty come-to-Jesus meeting. Anyone that knew Brett knew that wasn’t him,” said Kerry’s father, Larry Kerry. “My wife was crying and worried, telling him, ‘This isn’t you.’
“I just talked with Brett, told him to relax. ‘Why are you putting so much pressure on yourself thinking that you have to strike the guy out every time? You do you.’”
Kerry focused on doing the things that worked for him in the past. He didn’t have to wait long to show it, getting some light relief work during his first four freshman appearances before the Gamecocks headed to Clemson.
When starter Carmen Mlodzinski fractured his foot, the Gamecocks summoned Kerry as part of a bullpen game. It was more hope than anything else.
After striking out seven Tigers in 3⅓ innings to preserve the victory, Kerry was the future. He was the brightest spot of a lousy year that ended without a postseason, notching four wins, seven saves and 65 strikeouts to just 13 walks in 58 innings.
“His freshman year, he wanted to do whatever he could do to help the team. His goal is to be a starter, a weekend starter,” his father said. “The pressure and nerves from the fall, he finally let it go.”
Kerry saved the final two games of the Gamecocks’ only SEC series win in 2019, then started at Mississippi State with an SEC Tournament spot on the line. He nonchalantly struck out four with five hits and two runs to get the win, then looked forward to the next year.
“My summer coach always said, there’s two kind of people in this world. Those who have been humbled and those who are about to be humbled,” Kerry said then. “That’s stuck with me.”
Elevated to the Gamecocks’ No. 2 starter for 2020, he won both of his starts before returning to relief work before the Clemson series. Soon after, COVID hit.
There was no telling if there would be a junior season but once it was evident there would be, the discussion turned to how to use Kerry. Kingston and staff had a problem.
They brought in junior-college pitchers Thomas Farr and Brannon Jordan to start behind Mlodzinski in 2020, expecting all three to turn pro after the season. Mlodzinski did but the other two weren’t picked during a truncated draft.
When deciding the rotation for 2021, they knew what Kerry could do, but knew it on each end. He was going to be fine opening or closing the game, but which?
If they could get Kerry into 40 games as a closer instead of 20 as a starter, that had to be good, right?
Yes, in theory.
“He knew in the spring they were going to put him as a closer,” Larry Kerry said. “He put up a fight in the conversation with Mark about that.”
The season mimicked 2019. Kerry sparkled as a closer, until the Gamecocks began losing games and knew it was stupid to keep him waiting to save a game that couldn’t be saved. They made him a starter for the final two weeks of the regular season.
The first was a 94-pitch, complete-game shutout. The second was the Tennessee game.
“You watch his presence on the mound, you look at his statistics, he’s a different kid,” Volunteers coach Tony Vitello said. “He’s got the skill set, but also the mindset.”
He’ll start against Virginia, which at least leaves open the possibility of pitching again this weekend. He would be up for it.
“Any way that I can help the team to win is what I’m going to do,” Kerry said. “Whether it be starting, closing, I want the ball.”
Legacies can be complicated, but starting Kerry’s with “winner” would be appropriate.
Better nickname, too.