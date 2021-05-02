Gamecocks trying to find offensive spark after fifth loss in six SEC games

COLUMBIA — They thought they had it figured out.
South Carolina’s baseball season had mimicked the game in its ups and downs, but at the midpoint of the SEC season, the Gamecocks had settled in. With a 10-5 conference record, they had a strange-but-effective method of taking weekends: They would almost always lose the first game and almost always win the second and third.
Following an opening 2-1 series loss at Vanderbilt, USC strung together four straight series wins, including a sweep of Florida. Their pitching, thought to be the strength of the team in preseason, was carrying them as their hot-and-cold offense would usually find a big inning, leading to a surge in runs.
The streak ended last week against No. 1 Arkansas, the Gamecocks standing right there with the Razorbacks but doomed in two losses by one too many mistakes. Arkansas was just that good and USC, while it didn’t play badly, wasn’t.
“My message to the team was, ‘We’re getting close. We’re getting close to where we want to be,’” USC coach Mark Kingston said after the Arkansas series. “That’s going to be our focus, is to keep getting better.”
At No. 17 Mississippi this weekend, USC got further away. The No. 12 Gamecocks lost all three games to a team that had lost four consecutive series.
“We need to do better. We need to fight more. We need to be able to be more threatening to the best pitchers in the country,” a frustrated Kingston said after the first loss. “If we swing the bats like we can, we would have had a chance.”
The culprit once again was spotty offense. The Gamecocks have some bashers in their lineups but truly don’t know what they will get game-to-game, as they’re not consistent enough to be a base-to-base team or to play for the three-run homer.
USC hit an anemic .069 in the Game 1 loss with 17 strikeouts. The whiffs toned down (a combined 14 over the next two games) while the average rose (above .200 each game), but the Gamecocks still couldn’t muster enough runs to win.
Game 3 seemed to set up to at least be a salvage win of the series, after the Gamecocks took a 3-0 lead on the strength of slugger Wes Clarke’s 16th home run of the season. Yet in the bottom of the frame, after recording the first out, Ole Miss singled, stole second and got to third on a wild pitch.
That wasn’t so bad because it was followed by the second out. Before they got the third, the Gamecocks gave up another single, another wild pitch, a walk and still another single.
It was 3-2. The Rebels then took the lead and the sweep.
The Gamecocks are 13th of 14 SEC teams in several offensive categories, including average, on-base percentage, runs scored, hits, RBIs and total bases. They’re 12th in earning walks and third in strikeouts.
The pitching has been divine, but the hurlers can only hold on so long. Walks have been a problem (USC distributed 11 this weekend) as with no offense, the Gamecocks are trying to be perfect on every pitch, instead of being able to afford to make a mistake if they had the lead.
“I think, honestly, it’s more mental,” Game 2 starter Brannon Jordan said. “It’s just more about being in attack mode, compared to nibbling on the corners and that kind of thing.”
It’s a bad time to be in a slump. Due to COVID, the NCAA will announce the host sites for the 16 NCAA Regionals the week of May 10 instead of waiting until after conference tournaments to see who best “earned” a site. Founders Park of course bid on one and should have the seats and hosting history to get a bid, but if there are 16 teams playing better than the Gamecocks, USC may miss out.
The NCAA will announce 20 sites, with four eliminated after the conference tournaments. With No. 4 Mississippi State visiting Columbia next weekend, USC has a prime opportunity to break out of the skid and prove it deserves to host.
“At the end of the day, just got to win the next pitch and the next inning,” Kingston said, channeling a familiar script. “Tough weekend for us, no question about it.”