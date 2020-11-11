Gamecocks trying to avoid repeat of 2019 football collapse

COLUMBIA — Parker White’s field goal sailed through the uprights, Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s attempt slipped wide and South Carolina had saved its season. Not many, especially the Gamecocks, go between the hedges in Athens, Ga., and beat the Bulldogs, especially when they are ranked third in the country.

Midway through last season, that monumental win evened the Gamecocks’ record at 3-3. A blown fourth-quarter lead against North Carolina, a competitive but three-score loss to Alabama and a dispiriting blowout defeat at Missouri before Georgia suddenly didn’t seem so bad. USC could take that momentum and roll forward. Instead, they finished the season at 4-8.

That sounds familiar, and should. The Gamecocks were 2-2 after a monumental win over No. 15 Auburn three weeks ago. They had figured everything out from an 0-2 start and were going to prove to be much better than expected.

But now they sit at 2-4 after back-to-back whippings, their coach on thin ice and a double-digit underdog Saturday to another 2-4 team. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that the Gamecocks are relatively healthy going to Ole Miss, while in last year’s final three games, they were so beat up they could barely field half of their preseason depth chart.

Nobody, at least from the outside, is comforted although the players have packed away last week’s 48-3 pummeling from Texas A&M.

“Sundays are never fun after a loss, especially one like that,” said quarterback Collin Hill, who is fighting for his own job this week with backups Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty. “But we looked at it, going to learn from it, put it to bed and move on.”

Players spent their Tuesday press availability defending Muschamp and trying to explain what went wrong against the Aggies. If this was Hollywood, it would be the perfect starting point for a team to rally through the darkness, win a bunch of games and lift a downtrodden fan base.

It’s USC football, not Hollywood. If miracles do happen to the Gamecocks, they’ve been few and far between during 127 seasons.

“We need to win a football game. That’ll make everybody happy,” Muschamp said. “We’re preparing our football team like we would normally do, like we did against Vanderbilt, like we did against Auburn. We got to coach better and play better Saturday night.”

The wins this season came in back-to-back weeks and featured an offense that clicked and a defense that recovered crucial turnovers. Since, it’s been a mess, and while one could argue that seventh-ranked Texas A&M was clearly the better team, that excuse doesn't explain the 52-24 loss to LSU (2-3).

“The mood of the team’s pretty good, everybody’s staying positive,” running back Deshaun Fenwick said. “Just moving forward, trying to win a game.”

The upset at Georgia became a blip instead of a line drawn in the sand last season. The Auburn victory could be the same if the Gamecocks can’t find a way to win Saturday.