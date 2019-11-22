COLUMBIA — If the kitchen sink could catch a fly pattern, they would try it.

South Carolina’s offensive staff has scrambled the past two weeks, throwing everything but that sink into the maelstrom to see if the Gamecocks can produce anything resembling a fluid, cohesive offense. Injuries have played a large part, with USC never knowing which running backs will be healthy week to week and without top playmaker Bryan Edwards for most of the last two games.

But the drop-off has been far too drastic to simply blame it on injuries. The Gamecocks were averaging 27.2 points and 409 yards in their first nine games. They’re at 10.5 points and 303 yards for the past two.

“We just can’t get anything mustered up offensively,” coach Will Muschamp said after a discouraging 30-6 loss to Texas A&M that scuttled all hopes of a postseason berth. “I think we’ve lost, obviously, some confidence.”

To his and his staff’s credit, they’re trying. Any formation, scheme, or wrinkle is welcomed and employed.

Against the Aggies, USC:

• Split offensive linemen out at wide receiver in a tweaked take on the Emory and Henry formation.

• Put both offensive tackles on one side of the line, hoping to draw the opponents into a massive over-pursue, which would clear a path on the other side.

• Had junior receiver Shi Smith attempt the first pass of his college career, which was flawlessly executed … until tight end Kyle Markway dropped it.

The Gamecocks are severely hamstrung going into the season finale against No. 3 Clemson next week, with discarded solutions outnumbering the real solutions. They are likely to be without Edwards, who had knee surgery this week, which deprives them of their downfield threat. Who knows how healthy the running game will be, considering Rico Dowdle, Tavien Feaster and Mon Denson have all missed games the past three weeks?

Muschamp mentioned the possibility of moving left tackle Sadarius Hutcherson to guard and placing Jaylen Nichols at tackle, but that’s a Band-Aid on heart surgery at this point. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski is not a runner, which heaps the rushing attack on a group of Gamecock backs who have managed 66 yards in the past two games.

And as everyone has seen, when the Gamecocks can’t run, the Gamecocks can’t run their offense.

“We’re having a hard time creating anything explosive, getting people off of us,” Muschamp said, alluding to how it begins to drain confidence. “Throughout the game, you feel it on the sideline. When you’re not able to produce and put yourself in a position, then guys try to make plays instead of just doing their job.”

Dowdle peeled off a nice 13-yard run on USC’s first play against Texas A&M. Then he caught a 6-yard pass, was crushed for a 1-yard loss on the next carry and Hilinski threw incomplete to Chavis Dawkins.

That set up the rest of the game. Dowdle ended with seven carries for 12 yards. The most productive rusher of the night was punter Joseph Charlton, who recognized his kick was about to be blocked, tucked and ran.

“Some things just had to do with focus, going on with the game, keeping your composure,” Dowdle said. “Just let the game come to you.”

Muschamp has been steady in his support of play-caller and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, saying for the past month that there will be no change in his duties this season and they’ll evaluate after it. With one game left and personnel banged up, it wouldn’t make any sense to change duties now anyway.

The Gamecocks are stuck with what they have, which is too many questions with no answers, and not much hope they’ll find them this season.