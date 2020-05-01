Gamecocks' transfer fullback could be key to success for offense

COLUMBIA — He isn’t anywhere near the front of the line when it comes to being a South Carolina football legend before he ever plays a down. Every year’s recruiting class by itself brings a new phalanx of starry-eyed fans swearing that this guy will be the one to finally take the Gamecocks to the promised land.

But something about Adam Prentice feels different.

He’s 23 with a degree in civil engineering. At six feet and 245 pounds, calves that look like shot puts implanted in the backs of his legs, he resembles a walking barbell.

It’s hard to imagine somebody with just 18 rushes for 65 yards, 18 catches for 115 yards and one touchdown in five seasons as the key to the Gamecocks’ offense.

Yet hear him talk about his role. Hear his coaches talk about it.

“A guy like Prentice was a guy that was a little bit more than a sixth lineman,” said offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Prentice’s head coach at Colorado State and a large reason why Prentice chose USC for his final season. “He could do a lot of stuff, he could play wing for us, he could insert, he could catch the ball.

"Your ‘move guy' is what we would call him,” USC head coach Will Muschamp said, alluding to Prentice’s ability at fullback and tight end. “But obviously he's going to contribute a lot on special teams as well.”

Prentice paused to consider the question during spring practice.

“Fifty-fifty fullback and running back,” he answered. “More tight end/wing, gut position and fullback. Kind of just depends.”

That versatility is part of what’s made Prentice the player to watch when football returns. He may not tote the ball a lot, may not reach the end zone like the two players he is already being compared to, USC-to-NFL stars Patrick DiMarco and Hayden Hurst.

But he’ll play. A lot.

And when tailback MarShawn Lynch breaks the line for a long gain, or the defender covering receiver Shi Smith is suddenly leveled by what looks like a Mack truck wearing No. 46, one will know Prentice was on the field.

“I’d say physicality,” Prentice said of what he can supply. “My knowledge of this offense and helping guys learn it and pick it up quickly. And then just leadership, getting the guys to rally around each other and being that dominant offense that I know we can be.”

Bobo’s system at USC will be a combination of what he did at Colorado State and what the Gamecocks' offense was doing before his arrival.

Bobo even said during his hiring press conference, before Prentice transferred, that he would love to have a Prentice-type player and would introduce a lot of Prentice-involved packages and schemes, “in case we do find one.”

He found one. It was the same Prentice that redshirted as a freshman walk-on in 2015, missed the entire 2016 season with an injury shortly after winning a scholarship and then became a two-time team captain. The same Prentice who studied and performed his duties so singe-mindedly that Bobo tagged him as “RoboCop.”

“(Colorado State) was my home,” said Prentice, who grew up in Fresno, Calif. “Having graduated and gotten my degree, this is the sixth year, it’s a bonus year, so I wanted to take the opportunity and just explore my options, see what’s out there for me.”

The chance to keep playing for a guy he liked, in an offense he knew and automatically becoming a team leader due to that familiarity was too much to ignore. Throw in that it was the SEC and South Carolina, where he could ditch the parka and winter boots that are required wardrobe in Colorado, and the decision was easy.

“I believe (the offense) can be very effective,” Prentice said. “It’s proven to be effective when we were at CSU and I think it’s going to be very effective here.”

If so, Prentice will be a large part of it.