COLUMBIA — Barring a last-minute change of heart, Mike Bobo will be South Carolina’s new offensive coordinator.
Three sources close to the situation confirmed the hire to The Post and Courier on Sunday. They each spoke on condition of anonymity due to USC's Board of Trustees having to meet to authorize Bobo's contract.
USC can't officially confirm the hire until a contract has been approved. The Board is expected to do so on Tuesday.
Bobo, a Georgia graduate and former Bulldogs offensive coordinator, stepped down after five seasons as Colorado State’s head coach on Wednesday. He was always thought to be one of the first coaches Will Muschamp would contact.
Even as he stepped down at Colorado State, Rams athletics director Joe Parker confirmed that Bobo had another opportunity he'd be moving toward.
Bobo is also expected to coach the Gamecocks’ quarterbacks.
Bobo, 45, took the Rams to three straight bowl games but has gone 7-17 over the past two seasons. He spent all but one of his previous 16 years as an assistant at Georgia, and eight as offensive coordinator. The other season he was a graduate assistant with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
At Georgia, Bobo was known for developing high-profile quarterbacks and prolific offenses that always had at least two NFL prospects at running back. The Bulldogs won 135 games with him on board, including five SEC East titles and two SEC championships.
Aaron Murray, Matthew Stafford and David Greene all cut their teeth under Bobo.
Bobo replaces Bryan McClendon, who remains on staff as receivers coach, and Dan Werner, who was the QB coach.
