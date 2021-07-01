Gamecocks, Tigers issue guidelines for athletes as NIL swarms college sports

COLUMBIA — The new world is here.
The NCAA’s decree on June 30 that all student-athletes can be compensated for the use of their names, images or likenesses has caused a wave of early athlete endorsements. South Carolina’s biggest colleges, USC and Clemson, have jumped into the fray by releasing their guidelines for student-athletes who wish to pursue those avenues.
Each school released their restrictions, mostly similar but with a notable difference, in the hours before and after the clock struck midnight and began July 1, or “NIL Day.” While technically South Carolina’s state law that clears NIL doesn’t take affect for a full year, USC and Clemson already have said that the NCAA’s recommendation is all that was needed.
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, for example, already Tweeted that he has joined The Players Trunk for custom merchandise. He posted a picture of a T-shirt with his name on it.
None of USC’s athletes have yet announced an endorsement deal, but several have already Tweeted that they’re willing to listen to anybody who offers.
Women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley congratulated all athletes that can now earn off their names, while also cautioning them to read every sentence of any agreement and to consult accountants, attorneys or other professionals before signing a contract.
Similarities
USC and Clemson each allow a student-athlete to retain an agent or attorney if they wish, as long as that agent or attorney is in good standing with federal and/or state guidelines. Each has made it clear that NIL compensation cannot be supplied nor arranged by any institutional staff member; an athlete must find compensation on their own.
Boosters may reach out to athletes on their own to offer endorsement deals, provided those deals are not used as recruitment tools for potential prospects or as enticements to get an athlete to stay in school. An athlete may not use a school-sponsored event (a game, pep rally, booster club meeting) as an endorsement.
Per South Carolina state law, no USC or Clemson athlete can use a campus facility for an endorsement.
Differences
Clemson said that no logos, photos, designs or uniforms can be used “at this time.”
USC has the opposite view.
“Student-athletes may use University of South Carolina intellectual property with the prior written approval of the University of South Carolina Athletics Department,” USC announced.
USC is also allowing an athlete to buy clothing or merchandise with a school logo on it and re-sell it with their autograph, if they desire.
Former athletes such as Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel were congratulating and encouraging athletes to read all the fine print while still others were wondering if former Heisman winner Reggie Bush, ensnared in an NCAA probe that alleged improper benefits, should get his vacated trophy back and have his records restored.
Legendary USC quarterback Steve Taneyhill posted a photo of himself, sporting the blond mullet hairstyle he had in 1992, with the black USC caps affixed with a faux ponytail that Gamecock fans were wearing back then. His caption was, “Probably could have made a little change on these hats … ”
College sports will undergo a seismic change as the NCAA tries to hold on to what power it has left, but with its cherished notion of “amateurism” starting to shake, interesting days are ahead.