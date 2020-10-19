Gamecocks' third-down defense finds way to retain top SEC ranking

COLUMBIA — Bo Nix danced out of reach to create space and then dashed through it for first downs. South Carolina’s secondary was always a step behind as Auburn's quarterback fired spirals to his receivers for more first downs.

This was the top-ranked third-down defense in the SEC and the No. 3 third-down defense in the entire country heading into Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium?

“We wanted to keep him in the pocket, but he’s got the ability to keep the play alive with his legs. So he was all over the place, man,” USC defensive tackle Jabari Ellis said. “We just tried our best to contain him, make him throw the ball.”

The Gamecocks (2-2) didn’t slip from their conference perch after Saturday’s 30-22 upset of No. 15 Auburn. They remain first in the league in third-down defense and eighth in the country.

The Tigers converted 7 of 16 chances, but only 1 of 7 in the second half. USC has allowed 13 of 47 conversions this season (27.7 percent).

“(Nix) hurt us with his legs. We changed up some things as far as our pass-rush, how we were going to rush him,” coach Will Muschamp said. “We needed to constrict the pocket on him and we did that much, much better in the second half as opposed to the first half. That was the biggest thing.”

Nix found Anthony Schwartz for a short third-down pickup on Auburn’s first drive of the second half but was flustered the rest of the way. On the same drive, he tried to get top receiver Seth Williams past USC cornerback Jaycee Horn, the pass was incomplete and Auburn had to kick a field goal.

Next drive, incomplete to Ze’Vian Capers on third down. Ensuing drive, the big mistake.

Nix’s third-down pass was swallowed by Horn and all Nix could do was save a touchdown. He jarred Horn out of bounds before he could hit the end zone, but the Gamecocks’ Kevin Harris nonchalantly strolled in for a touchdown one play later.

He spent the second half getting not close enough, in moving the chains or scoring. Nix only found 10 of the required 15 yards on his final third down, then 3 of the final 5 on fourth down as the Tigers ran out of time near the Gamecocks’ end zone.

“That’s where we let them out of the gate on some things,” Muschamp said. “We were not very good on third-down defense, especially early in the game. He’s a very difficult guy to get down in space.”

USC built its third-down credentials playing mostly immobile quarterbacks (Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano, Florida’s Kyle Trask, Vanderbilt’s Ken Seals). The Gamecocks will face another dangerous QB at the end of the season (Kentucky’s “Touchdown” Terry Wilson) and a couple of guys in Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral that are at least threats to run before Wilson.

Nix had his moments, but the Gamecocks stopped him when they had to. The confidence gained from it will only help going forward.

Horn, Kroeger honored

Horn was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after being named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

Horn’s lockdown performance on Auburn receiver Seth Williams resulted in four broken-up passes, two interceptions and a tip that led to another interception.

Punter Kai Kroeger was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 48.4 yards on five punts against Auburn. His net average for the day was 44.4 yards when he had entered the game with a mere 33.1 net.

It’s the second straight week a USC player has received an SEC superlative after Sadarius Hutcherson was named Offensive Lineman of the Week last week.