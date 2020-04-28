Gamecocks' Texas transfer rediscovers love for basketball, life after sitting out

GREENVILLE — Among the smiles and confetti draping South Carolina’s locker room after winning the SEC women’s basketball tournament on March 8, Destiny Littleton sprawled in her seat. She quickly stood up.

She’d sat far too long already.

“Personally, it’s been a little hard for me mentally. When you take something away from somebody they love so much, obviously you’re going to hit those lows,” Littleton said. “But being with this team has definitely helped me fight those battles I’ve had with myself and just tonight has made me see the positive side of everything. My sisters have been there with me through everything.”

All of the 11 Gamecocks on the active roster became familiar to the public as the team rose to the top of the polls. USC dominated the season so much that even the end-of-the-bench players got a lot of playing time.

Except Littleton. The transfer from Texas has had a checkered path to the court since she signed with USC in May.

A McDonald’s All-American from San Diego, Littleton was the Gatorade Player of the Year in California after averaging 42 points per game in high school. Originally committed to Southern Cal, Littleton was released from her letter-of-intent after a coaching change and picked Texas.

Yet she struggled to adjust to the college life and game. Minor injuries and, as she admitted, her personal attitude affected her productivity.

She redshirted at Texas in 2017-18, then started 12 of 33 games in 2018-19. But something was still missing, and a fresh start at USC beckoned.

Dawn Staley beamed over her new acquisition. She said several times that the 2019-20 Gamecocks needed Littleton, which is why in the preseason she applied to the NCAA for immediate eligibility.

The request was denied. But three days later, the decision was rendered moot.

“Stress fractures, they just kind of happen,” Littleton said.

The guard had two such injuries, each in the navicular bone on top of each foot. Even if she had been cleared, she couldn’t have played.

Her daily routine was confined to walking boots and a motorized scooter to get her around campus. “I was non-weight bearing for, I want to say 10 weeks,” she said. “It was definitely a life-changer.”

She’s slowly gotten her strength back and is able to shoot jumpers while standing in place, walking to the next spot instead of chasing the rebound. She posted a video on April 3 of her progress, which showed glimpses of why she be playing a major role the Gamecocks next season.

“I’m almost there, I feel strong and ready to go,” she said. “I feel like I can go on sprints but the doctors are there for a reason.”

“We only remember her being on the scooter all last season. Now we see her upright,” Staley said. “I think she’s going to make a huge impact on our program. Her ability to stretch the floor, she’s a communicator on the floor. When she’s able to get out there and play full-time, she’ll have the best part of her college career during this season.”

What helped Littleton through a long basketball-less season personally was being around her teammates. She wasn’t able to play but she was a voice in the locker room and a guiding hand for some of the Gamecocks’ younger players.

“I’ve got a lot going on in my head right now, trying to be present for them but also trying to focus on getting myself ready to go for the summer,” Littleton said. “It’s definitely been an up-and-down ride for me, but we’re almost there.”

She’s battled the frustration of not being able to play with an appreciation for the second chance she received. That’s in life and basketball.

Littleton is also giving back by collaborating with three students from Skidmore (N.Y.) College in the Better As One movement. The four are attempting to raise $10,000 to help individuals with disabilities get the help they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You get put into a situation people are in for the rest of their lives. Luckily I was able to get out and see my feet again, to walk, to put one foot in front of the other,” Littleton said. “It opened my eyes and definitely I’m going to love the game more once I get back on the court.”