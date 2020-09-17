Gamecocks tap Collin Hill as starting quarterback

COLUMBIA — The whispers began nearly as soon as the transfer was announced. Collin Hill, numerous sources close to South Carolina’s football program said, wasn’t coming to USC after four seasons at Colorado State just for a change of scenery.

The groundswell became fact on Thursday. Hill is the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback, beating out incumbent Ryan Hilinski.

“Collin Hill will start the game against Tennessee," USC coach Will Muschamp said in a statement. "I thought both guys had outstanding training camps. We can win with both guys, bottom line.

“Obviously, there was an advantage for Collin playing for (offensive coordinator Mike) Bobo before. Schematically, there are some things that helped him.”

A native of Moore and graduate of Dorman High, Hill was briefly recruited by Muschamp in December 2015 but Hill was firmly committed to Colorado State and then-head coach Bobo. With Bobo now at USC, it was hardly surprising when Hill, who had one year of eligibility remaining, decided to use it in Columbia.

At first, it seemed a matter of convenience. Hill could come back home, play at his state university and provide valuable voice and insight to a QB room that would be learning Bobo’s system. He wouldn’t be able to participate in spring practice due to the third torn left ACL of his career, but once he recovered he could aid Hilinski and the rest of the quarterbacks while supplying depth.

That drastically changed. Spring practice was held to five sessions due to the pandemic, denying Hilinski a chance to gain that many more steps on Hill. Hilinski hasn’t performed badly in preseason camp and was the player of the day in USC’s first scrimmage two weeks ago, but Hill’s knowledge of the playbook and his 100 percent recovery from the knee injury pushed him into the job.

“Looking for consistency at that position,” Bobo recently said. “I’m not looking for a game manager. I’m just looking for somebody to do the job on a consistent basis, hit their targets, go to the right place, set the protection right, get us in the right run. Both have had their days and been pleased with what both are doing.”

The immediate question was how Hilinski reacted to the decision. Muschamp did not address that specifically on Thursday but did say in the age of COVID-19, everyone has to be ready.

“It was a very difficult decision," he said. "As I've said before, we can win with both guys. We have great confidence in both guys and both guys know that.

“But like any other position, if someone's not playing well, we're going to make a change. But Collin's our guy."

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the season, it’s unlikely that Hilinski will soon make any kind of major decision about his future at USC. There’s no telling how many games of the 10 on the schedule will actually be played, and concern over Hill’s health has to be there considering he has only played in 18 games over four seasons because of the recurring knee injuries.

Hilinski got the job last year due to a season-ending foot injury to Jake Bentley and started 11 games, winning four. He fought through injuries to his elbow and knee (the knee required minor offseason surgery) but remained the starter, with Dakereon Joyner relieving him on several occasions, including finishing a massive upset at No. 3 Georgia.

The future of each quarterback is cloudy due to the season’s particulars. Hill is in his fifth year of college and due to the NCAA’s declaring that the 2020 season will not use a year of anyone’s eligibility, he is not a one-and-done player. He said he considered applying for a sixth year of eligibility due to his medical history and would seem a shoo-in to get it considering how much of four years he lost to the knee injuries, but now that season could be in play for 2021.

Hilinski hasn’t used his redshirt season so he could have three years of eligibility after this one if he wishes to use them. The NFL could be a consideration for each, Hill after this year and Hilinski after next.

But for now, Hill will start for USC on Sept. 26 when Tennessee visits. He will be the sixth starting QB of Muschamp’s five-year tenure.

Hill completed 263 of 433 passes for 3,323 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 18 games at Colorado State. He logged five 300-yard passing games.