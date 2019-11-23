COLUMBIA — She didn’t wait long.
Alabama State’s Jayla Crawford came into the paint and lined up the basket. She launched and it looked good, backspin tight and the ball rising on a path truer than a mother’s love.
A hand that resembled an eagle’s claw met it with extreme prejudice, followed by the whipping ends of a blue and pink ponytail. Crawford watched as the carom was corralled by South Carolina’s Brea Beal.
The owner of the hand, USC freshman center Aliyah Boston, grinned.
The first of many.
Blocks and smiles.
“Being a shot-blocker isn’t just being in the right place at the right time,” coach Dawn Staley said. “It’s knowing you’re in the right place at the right time and not really guessing.”
The highest-ranked player in the Gamecocks’ epic recruiting class last year, Boston exploded onto the country with a triple-double in her first college game. The last block she needed to notch the accomplishment came after Staley had sent her substitute to the table to check in.
In four games since, Boston leads the Gamecocks and the country with 23 blocks, and the wealth has spread. USC heads to archrival Clemson today leading the nation with 60 blocked shots, wanting to add a few more to aid its 10th straight win in the series.
The height, obviously, helps. Boston is listed at 6-foot-5.
But it’s more of a sense of knowing where to be and how to set it up, more than just volleyball-spiking a shot into the first row of seats.
“Just a sense of timing the ball, whenever they’re about to go up, take their two steps,” senior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan said. “It’s just natural for her, just like it’s natural for me.”
Herbert Harrigan has 13 blocks already, which has helped push her past Elem Ibiam for fourth on USC’s career chart. Former National Player of the Year A’ja Wilson leads the list with 363, which destroyed the record of 210 set by her former frontcourt mate, Alaina Coates.
Long way to go before Boston gets to that kind of status.
But over four blocks a game already has her on pace.
“An elite shot-blocker is one that really has an understanding of what other teams are running,” Staley said. “I think she has a real sense of the game and she has a real great recollection of what she’s heard in scouting reports and preparation, and she’s able to execute it in games.”
Staley knew what she had when Boston chose USC over Connecticut and is looking forward to next week, when the Gamecocks head to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play three games in three days, beginning on Thanksgiving. Boston will be able to play in front of her family (she’s from St. Thomas but played high-school ball in Massachusetts) and the Gamecocks will meet the nation’s second-best shot-blocking team, defending national champion Baylor with 42 swats, on the third day.
But first comes Clemson. Staley quickly found out how much the rivalry means, whether it’s in basketball or checkers, when she arrived a dozen years ago.
“I used to say when I first got here that I would much rather take a win over UConn than Clemson. I probably feel the same way,” Staley said. “But I know the magnitude of people’s reaction to what I said a few years ago. It’s a rivalry and it’s a real rivalry in which we want to make sure we continue to do our part.”
The veterans have stressed to the newcomers how important the game is, going so far as to tell Beal to change when she showed up on her recruiting visit wearing orange socks. With three buses of USC fans, all wearing the same T-shirts, coming to Littlejohn Coliseum Sunday to watch, the Gamecocks don’t want to let anybody down.
Boston will be on shot-blocking watch. Staley hopes it will be from everyone but the officials.
“The reputation is out there that she’s a great shot-blocker, so we don’t want to pick up fouls,” Staley said. “I don’t want to jinx it.”