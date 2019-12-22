COLUMBIA — Shots miss. Fouls go uncalled or called unfairly.
Those can’t be helped.
Rebounds? A choice, not a skill?
Those can be helped, and fifth-ranked South Carolina helped itself plenty in a 73-60 win over No. 25 South Dakota Sunday. The Gamecocks (12-1) finished their pre-Christmas schedule with a win keyed by their vacuuming of the glass.
“It’s always an emphasis. We knew we did have a height advantage,” coach Dawn Staley said. “If we were locked in to box out and go get rebounds, I thought the advantage would go to us.”
The Gamecocks out-rebounded the Coyotes 47-30 and had 27 second-chance points. Every time the Coyotes (11-2) threatened to make the deficit single digits, somebody was there to deny a South Dakota putback or finish a USC miss.
Aliyah Boston had nine rebounds, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had eight and Lele Grissett had six to complement her team-high 17 points. Continuing to flourish as the Gamecocks’ sixth woman, Grissett was the one Gamecock who broke South Dakota’s interior presence, which swarmed Boston from the tip.
“Rebounding is a big part of my game,” Grissett said. “It just gives me more energy once I get the rebound, if that makes sense.”
The Coyotes came in as the nation’s second-best 3-point shooting team, averaging 10 per game, but the Gamecocks effectively took it away. Much of that was USC opened the lane and let South Dakota drive, which became very productive over the second and third quarters and transformed a 20-point deficit early in the second into a competitive game.
The fouls were interesting, the non-calls were eyebrow-raising, but the Gamecocks neutralized the Coyotes’ 3-pointers (they were 3-17) and answered when South Dakota cracked USC’s defense. Rebounds turned into more chances and more chances turned into more solutions when the game kept rubber-banding from loose to tight.
“This has developed,” Staley said. “Because we didn’t really know what we had. We just got some competitive defensive-minded players that feel like they don’t want anybody to score on them.”
Beating the buzzers
The Gamecocks ended each of the first three periods with buzzer-beating shots. Zia Cooke stroked a four-foot jumper to send the game to halftime, and Destanni Henderson put back her own miss to finish the third.
Ty Harris had the highlight, though, with her first-quarter throw. With 1.3 seconds showing, USC inbounded to her. The senior stepped just beyond the near 3-point line and zinged a one-armed fastball toward the rim, 71 feet away.
The ball lasered through as Harris threw both arms up before being mobbed by her teammates.
“I always actually shoot the half-court shot to end shootaround,” Harris said. “Usually, I miss it. Last game, I made it.”
Here comes the hard part
Staley didn’t really have a win total or mark in mind when she greeted this team in the preseason. It was tremendously talented but freshmen were going to play key roles.
The Gamecocks stand 12-1 with three Top-25 wins and one Top-25 loss as they get ready for the SEC.
“I came in with really no expectations to what our record would look like at this point. I kind of just let them shape it,” Staley said. “They’ve done a great job in doing everything we asked them to do. The chemistry is a lot more advanced than I thought it would be. I told them we got a chance to do something special with who’s in the room, and they took it upon themselves to make it work.”
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks are off for 10 days before beginning the SEC schedule. USC will host No. 14 Kentucky on Jan. 2.