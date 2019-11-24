CLEMSON — The winner was the team with superior talent that won all of the previous nine games. The loser was a younger squad still trying to replicate the magic of a wholly unexpected NCAA tournament season last year.
But it was a rivalry, and anything can happen, so the coaches each told their teams to watch out, because anything could happen.
Nothing but the expected did.
Fifth-ranked South Carolina pummeled Clemson 84-48 Sunday, its 10th straight win in the series and by the second-highest margin of victory during that span. The Tigers (2-4) still lead the all-time series by one game, but they need a telescope to see the last time they beat the Gamecocks.
“We played bad,” Clemson coach Amanda Butler said. “When you play bad against a good team, you’re going to get beat bad.”
The Gamecocks (6-0) turned 22 Clemson turnovers into 23 points and placed six in double figures. While they were expected to win and win big, some merely decent shooting early kept the Tigers within striking distance, if they had a solid second half.
USC ended that dream with a 19-4 run in the third quarter.
“I thought we were really patient offensively, I thought we did a great job at just moving the ball and finding who was open,” coach Dawn Staley said. “I thought it was really good execution for us.”
Hard bounces
Each team got several good looks in the first half but shots kept bouncing out. The Tigers (2-4), with a height advantage especially when USC freshman center Aliyah Boston sat down with a minor injury, were camping in the paint but shots bounced off, aside and everywhere but through the rim.
Boston got poked in the eye and with her on the bench, Clemson began zoning USC to take advantage. The Gamecocks took the bait and started launching 3-pointers, which outside of attempts from guard Destanni Henderson, rarely went in.
“I thought we were doing a good job moving the ball. I want our players to take some 3s in rhythm,” Staley said. “I thought we did that, we just didn’t hit them.”
The Tigers began to see some success from their height but the Gamecocks leaned on theirs as well. Boston and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan each scored 13 points, Herbert Harrigan also finishing with nine rebounds and two blocks.
“I thought Kiki was really, really great out there today,” Staley said. “She was the senior that we needed. She just imposed her will.”
Their house
Brea Beal, a freshman starter who’s been struggling to score, drained two 3s in the third quarter as the Gamecocks put the game away. Everybody else relaxed, especially when the Tigers’ top scoring threat, forward Kobi Thornton, took a seat 19 seconds into the period with her fourth foul.
The mistakes mounted. The Gamecocks scored eight straight points that started on Clemson possessions. USC collected 15 steals and nine blocked shots, adding to its nation-leading total in swats.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks leave Tuesday for the U.S. Virgin Islands, where they’ll play three games in three days at the Paradise Jam. Included in the slate are No. 18 Indiana and No. 2 Baylor.
Clemson will also travel, taking a spin to Daytona Beach for two games. The first is against No. 9 Maryland.