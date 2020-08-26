Gamecocks staying healthy, optimistic about playing football in fall

COLUMBIA — There have been no additional opt-outs, and the door is always open for the two players that did if they decide to play this fall.

Otherwise, South Carolina’s football team continues to prepare for the season-opener with enthusiasm, not trepidation.

“I trained my mind, I’m built for it. I look adversity straight in the eyes and take it on,” said Jabari Ellis, a senior hoping to start at defensive tackle. “My biggest concern, I just hope we get to play ball, the whole 10, 12 games.”

The coronavirus pandemic hangs over everything in the sport and it seems the situation changes daily. Vanderbilt just returned to the practice field after a five-day pause following several positive tests, while the Sept. 12 N.C. State-Virginia Tech season-opener was pushed back two weeks after the Wolfpack had 22 athletes test positive.

The possibility that the SEC, ACC and Big 12 could follow the lead of the Big Ten and Pac-12 and cancel fall football is at bay, but always on the mind. The Gamecocks and the rest of the SEC don’t play until Sept. 26, so anything can still happen.

They’re not focusing on it. Offensive linemen Jordan Rhodes and Mark Fox opted out of the season with COVID concerns, but coach Will Muschamp said they’re welcome to come back should they want to. Vandy’s Dimitri Moore, the team’s leading tackler last season, did so after originally opting out but then discussing second opinions with medical professionals.

The discussions are frequent, especially with the NCAA saying every player basically has a free year of eligibility this season. At least in the Gamecocks’ building, many are ready to play this year and next, no matter the situation.

“(Kicker) Parker White’s already told me, he’s putting his name on the stadium. Said (USC career points leader) Elliott Fry needs to get ready, it’s coming off. So I think Parker plans on being here for a couple of years,” Muschamp said. “Some of them have expressed to me, depending on how this year goes, how I play, I’d love to come back. I’d love to have them all back.”

The details of the NCAA’s decision still have to be worked out (notably how the yearly scholarship limits will be affected) and of course what looks like a plan now may change when depth charts are created and games are played. But all Muschamp and many of the players wanted was a chance to play.

Classes began at USC last week. The football team is being tested once per week, which will increase to three times per week when the season begins.

The most recent test results are from Aug. 17, with just one of approximately 300 people in the operations building testing positive. The bubble is working, although the constant danger of players breaking Muschamp’s “lead boring lives” request hovers.

Many of the players say they have no problem with it. In-person classes with safe distancing, Zoom meetings with their position coach, online classes and practice combined with Madden video-game tournaments in their rooms at night for a healthy atmosphere.

They don’t have to. They want to.

“Even if we had only 10 guys playing,” safety Jammie Robinson said, “I’d be one of the 10.”

Ernest Jones on the mend

Linebacker Ernest Jones, who led the team in tackles last year, has not practiced this preseason after having his appendix removed. Muschamp said he should return around Sept. 7, and there should be no problem with getting him ready to play on Sept. 26 for the Gamecocks' opener against Tennessee.