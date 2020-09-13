You are the owner of this article.
Gamecocks' starting quarterback remains a mystery 12 days before opener

  • Updated
USC_v_Clemson_11-30-19_1285.jpg

Ryan Hilinski took the starting QB job last year after an injury to Jake Bentley and continues to battle Collin Hill for the job this year. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard)

 Artie Walker Jr.

COLUMBIA — And the wheel continues to spin.

Less than two weeks before South Carolina’s season opener, the Gamecocks have yet to name a starting quarterback. Expected to choose between incumbent Ryan Hilinski and Colorado State transfer Collin Hill after Saturday’s third scrimmage of preseason camp, coach Will Muschamp again punted the decision.

“Really, both quarterbacks played extremely well. We have not made any decision on that, as far as quarterback is concerned,” Muschamp said Sunday night. “We’re going to continue to work through that tonight into tomorrow and maybe even look at Tuesday’s practice.”

Each has been named player of the day at least once in the Gamecocks’ previous scrimmages, but no clear separation has been found. Hilinski started 11 games at USC last year, but Hill played four years under new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo at Colorado State, so he knows the playbook and what Bobo wants from his QB.

Muschamp said that strict game-week preparation for Tennessee, USC’s Sept. 26 opponent, won’t begin until Thursday. Saturday’s scrimmage was good for each candidate.

“Both guys did a really nice job,” he said, pointing out that of USC’s first six possessions with the quarterbacks rotating, there were five touchdowns. “Both guys command the offense.”

There isn’t a specific factor that will win the job, Muschamp said, but USC is already preparing for any potential coronavirus complications. The quarterbacks don’t live together and they’re separated in the meeting and locker rooms.

“Mike wanted to go back and look at some things tonight that we’ve done through training camp,” Muschamp said. “I wouldn’t say there’s any one thing. The totality of the competition.”

The Gamecocks are scheduled to lift weights and watch film on Monday and practice Tuesday before taking Wednesday off.

Injuries

Running back ZaQuandre White (hamstring), receiver Shi Smith (back), linebacker Ernest Jones (appendix) and receiver Dakereon Joyner (undisclosed) all scrimmaged on Saturday. None has had a lingering injury (outside of Jones, who had his appendix removed before camp began) but have missed some days.

Defensive back Jaylin Dickerson (hamstring) has had a strong camp but is shut down for a week to try and recover.

COVID-19

USC continues to have two players with positive tests and nine out because of contact tracing, but Muschamp said that four to five players will return for Monday’s lifting session.

USA Today/Coaches’ Top 25

The Gamecocks received 18 votes in the “also receiving votes” category in Sunday’s poll.

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

