Gamecocks' star running back does his part to bolster USC's secondary

COLUMBIA — South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd was instrumental in recruiting linebacker Debo Williams. The two grew up together in Delaware.

Kevin Harris figured he may as well make it a group effort.

“I could depend on his word and not second-guess what he was telling me,” defensive back David Spaulding, a transfer from Georgia Southern, said of Harris. “I believed in what he said and just went with it.”

Harris and Spaulding were high school teammates at Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia. They earned college scholarships but neither was a major contributor as true freshmen, Spaulding redshirting at Georgia Southern and Harris held to six games at USC due to a significant groin injury.

But while Harris was busting loose as a sophomore, galloping for over 1,100 yards to lead the SEC in rushing, Spaulding was still waiting for his chance. He was held to 59 snaps, 14 on special teams, although he had a highlight in his final regular-season game with a pick-six against Appalachian State.

Harris knew that wasn’t close to what his pal could do. So he made a phone call.

“It’s based off actions and not words. Basically, what I saw and how he did and how he’s grown as a player and a person, that’s really what triggered me,” Spaulding said. “I saw how he did on and off the field and I was like, ‘Why not?’”

Spaulding will certainly get the chance to perform right away. With as much as the Gamecocks lost in the secondary, he has as much chance as anyone to step in.

“Every practice is a new adventure,” said defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, which succinctly stated the issue.

USC lost nearly everyone productive from a secondary that was routinely torched last year. It was one thing for Jaycee Horn to go pro. He was taken with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft.

But (NFL sixth-rounder) Israel Mukuamu and the others who hit the transfer portal ripped the spine out of the Gamecocks’ secondary. R.J. Roderick, Cam Smith and others return but USC is frightfully thin in the back.

Spaulding was one of the players new coach Shane Beamer found. His stats at Georgia Southern weren’t gaudy — seven tackles and one interception — but he was a body.

A body vouched for by the star of the team last season and who is expected to be a star of this season.

“Coach Gray and (defensive coordinator Clayton White), they know what they’re talking about, as far as the back end. We’re all unified,” Spaulding said. “We all know, if you’re not unified as a back end, that’s points.”

Harris scored plenty of points for the Gamecocks last season.

He’s hoping his latest contribution to USC’s secondary prevents many more from being scored.